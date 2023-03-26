Wildfire Closes Areas of Shenandoah National Park: PHOTO

Nature threw Shenandoah National Park a curve ball just before their recreation season with a 13-acre wildfire.

“Several Big Meadows area trails and Rapidan Road remain closed today while crews continue to work on the remnants of a wildfire that started Thursday afternoon,” the park revealed Friday.

Per their media release, “The fire affected just over 13 acres and was contained by NPS firefighters and a crew from the United States Forest Service late Thursday evening.”

Thankfully, the blaze will not impact the Virginia park’s full opening. However, some Shenandoah National Park areas remain closed as a precautionary measure.

“What is remaining closed, due to fire is the Rapidan Road, the Mill Prong from Mill Gap, and the Big Meadows area trails,” Shenandoah National Park Executive Assistant Carly Adams confirms for NBC 29.

And despite the loss of a power line in the wildfire, electricity has been restored to the Big Meadows area, which is great news for visitors who want to enjoy the park’s amenities soon.

“Power has been restored to the Big Meadows area where several facilities opened for the season today. Big Meadows Wayside, Campground, and Picnic Grounds, as well as the Lewis Mountain area are all now open. A power line in the area of the blaze necessitated a temporary power outage,” the park further explains.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but officials are working diligently to determine what happened. For now, the aftermath involves ample cleanup, Adams adds, alongside continuing containment of the fire.

As of today, visitors can shop at the Big Meadows Wayside and camp at the campground.

Shenandoah National Park’s Wildfire History

Virginia’s Shenandoah, another Appalachian gem alongside the Great Smoky Mountains, has a long history of wildfires. Some have been natural occurrences, while others are human-born blazes. According to the National Park Service (NPS), there were 157 wildfires in Shenandoah National Park between 1980 and 2016.

In 2016, a massive wildfire broke out in the park. Known as the Rocky Mount Fire of 2016, the tremendous fire burned over 10,000 acres of land in the park. The Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team was called in to assist with the firefighting efforts. Over 1,000 personnel were involved in fighting the fire, which was eventually contained after several weeks. The fire caused significant damage to the park’s infrastructure, including Skyline Drive, which had to be closed for several days.

The next year, another wildfire burned over 1,000 acres in Shenandoah National Park. The fire was caused by lightning strikes, and it took several weeks to contain. Fortunately, there were no injuries or significant property damage.

More recently, a wildfire burned over 200 acres in the park in April of 2022. That blaze was the result of a prescribed burn that got out of control due to high winds. Containment took a few days, and no injuries or significant property damage were reported.

Shenandoah visitors are encouraged to be mindful of fire safety guidelines and to report fires or fire-causing behavior immediately.

