Wildfire Winds Down in Big Cypress National Preserve: Photos

National Park Service and allied crews continue to battle the Big Cypress National Preserve wildfire as alerts are sent to the public.

For us non-Floridians, Big Cypress National Preserve is a protected area of southern Florida established in 1974 to preserve the Big Cypress Swamp. This unique and important ecosystem is home to a diverse range of plant and animal species. But the 729,000 acres of land, including wetlands, cypress forests, and prairies, is currently experiencing a damaging and dangeous wildfire.

Over the weekend, fire crews made significant progress containing the Cypress Camp Trail Fire near Ochopee, Florida. On Saturday, Apr. 8, the wildfire was at 9,722 acres in the national preserve.

Visitors may continue to see fire and smoke from the roadways, NPS warns. The risk of smoke continues to remain the biggest concern for the public. “Travelers should use caution throughout the impacted area,” their media releases cite.

Cypress Camp Trail Fire- Big Cypress National Preserve. (Photo credit: NPS media release, Chelsea Michael)

Currently, resources from the National Park Service (NPS), Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Florida Forest Service continue to provide assistance in the suppression efforts on the Cypress Camp Trail Fire, NPS cites in one of two media releases on the blaze.

The weekend saw crews battle the northeastern perimeter of the fire. Control and suppression burn out operations continue to bring fire to an area with swampy fuels. Such areas can be used as a natural holding feature, NPS explains.

As of Monday, closures remain in effect for the fire area including:

West of Nobles Grade

North of I-75

East of SR-29

South of the northern Big Cypress National Preserve boundary line

Big Cypress Wildfire Receives Much-Needed Precipitation

On Sunday, fire behavior would decrease significantly thanks to precipitation over the fire area. Creeping and smoldering continues in the prairies and pines, however.

According to NPS mapping, the wildfire remains at 9,749 acres in size. Containment is currently around 67%. This is good news, and means the majority of the blaze is contained from spreading.

Suppression operations continue on the eastern perimeter of the fire, but access has proven difficult, NPS says.

Helicopter Flies Over Cypress Camp Trail Wildfire. (Photo credit: NPS media release, Michael Gue)

“Crews are actively constructing and scouting control line options and developing tactics for containment on the southeast corner of the fire. Similar operations will continue tomorrow as ground and aviation resources assess possible access as well as direct and indirect attack opportunities that will best meet full suppression objectives.” National Park Service media release

Crews will also continue to hold and improve containment lines on the north, west, and south side of the fire, NPS explains.

Despite the precipitation over the fire, “visitors may continue to see fire and smoke from the roadways and the risk of smoke continues to remain the biggest concern. Travelers should use caution throughout the impacted area,” NPS maintains.

What’s At Risk

The Big Cypress National Preserve provides habitat for endangered species such as the Florida panther (a subspecies of mountain lion). Other wildlife (alligators, turtles, and numerous bird species) thrive in the wetlands, as well. The national preserve is also an important cultural site for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, who have lived in the region for generations.

Visitors to the preserve can enjoy a range of outdoor activities, including hiking, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, camping, hunting, and fishing. Big Cypress also has a number of trails and scenic drives, including the Tamiami Trail, which cuts through the center of the preserve and offers visitors a chance to see the unique landscape and wildlife up close.

Outsider sends our best to the allied crews in the line of danger as they suppress this wildfire.