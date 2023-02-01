Wildlife Group Rescues Coyote From Concrete Pit at Water Treatment Plant

A coyote got itself stuck in a concrete pit at a water treatment facility about halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago. The incident took place on Thursday in the town of Waukegan, Illinois. Fox 32 Chicago reports the coyote had been stuck in the pit since the beginning of the week.

Details of the rescue were shared on Facebook by the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation center. Despite the circumstances, the coyote was in good enough health to be released back into the wild though.

“We successfully rescued a coyote who fell into a pit at a water treatment plant. It had been in the pit since Monday. After covering it with a blanket, we were able to put him on a stretcher and haul him up to ground level using ropes. We then carried him on the stretcher to a nearby tree line and released him.

I couldn’t have done it without the help of Waukegan Police Animal Control and the cooperation of the employees at the treatment plan. Thanks to everyone, this coyote is free again!”

Another coyote in need of assistance was recently rescued from a building supplies store in Charlottetown, Canada. Shop workers stumbled upon the coyote while heading in for their shift early one morning and quickly knew something was wrong with it.

Injured Coyote Removed From Building Supply Store

The coyote had collapsed on the ground and didn’t attempt to fight or flee. It didn’t even growl at anyone, or really even acknowledge the presence of people in the area. The wild canine had hunkered down near a trash receptacle and show no signs of going anywhere anytime soon.

The folks who found the coyote then contacted Prince Edward Island Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation. They arrived on the scene in an attempt to help the coyote. “It didn’t look very healthy,” said Mary Rose Carson who helped with the rescue. “They were suspecting mange and possibly hit by a vehicle. They weren’t quite sure. He was hunkered down in behind a garbage can and the building.”

Rescuers were able to get the coyote secured in a net before transferring it to a large container. “He really didn’t put up any fight,” Carson said. “There was no snarling, no growling, no barking. There’s no fightback at all. No one got in any harm’s way,” Carson said. “I mean, the threat and the possibility was there, but I mean, we weren’t getting right down in the coyote’s space. We were giving him lots of room. If he wanted to up and run away, he could, but he didn’t want to.”

Candy Gallant, the operator of the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation said is unclear what is going to happen with the coyote now though, since her facility is not authorized to treat injured wild animals. She believes that given the coyote’s sickly disposition, there’s a good chance it has to be euthanized.

“It’s pretty rare to get a healthy coyote that somebody can catch for any reason,” Gallant explained. “They’re very distrustful of people. They are very quick, they’re very smart. So even trapping a coyote is tricky.”