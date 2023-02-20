Wildlife Officer Kills Two Dogs Attacking, Killing Elk Calves

Reports of dogs harassing elk in the Chubbuck, Idaho area resulted in the discovery of dead and injured elk calves.

As local CBS 2 reports, Idaho Fish and Game received the report, sending a Conservation Officer to the Chubbuck area. There, they found two dogs actively attacking an elk herd. The dogs had killed a calf elk already, and were continuing to attack other calves. A second calf later died from injuries sustained from the dogs’ attacks.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation,” offers Jennifer Jackson, Southeast Regional Communication Manager. “There was no feasible way to stop this attack other than kill the dogs. We really wish there was a different outcome here, but our officer had to react immediately to this situation.”

Wildlife officers had no choice but to kill each dog responsible. “There were many other elk in the area, including more calves,” Jackson adds.

The owner of the dogs has been identified, and notified of the incident by the responding officer.

In response, Fish and Game officials ask that all people keep their dogs under control. Do not let them roam free where there’s wintering big game or other wildlife.

Elk Populations Flourish in Idaho, But Only if Calves are Protected

Although elk populations fluctuate in response to weather, predation, land management actions, fire events, invasive species, private land use, and more, Idaho Fish & Game cites an elk population of over 120,000.

Such an abundance of elk has disadvantages, however. Idaho has held prevalent poaching problems for years, specifically where elk and moose are concerned. In 2020, Idaho began using state-of-the-art ASA decoys to catch poachers in the act. And it works.

In the years since, Idaho poachers and illegal hunters have had to decide if their target is real – or a police decoy. Sounds easy enough for a sharp hunter. Or it would be, if Idaho was investing in cardboard and foam. These are incredibly-lifelike ASA decoys, however. They’re are as close to the real thing as you can get, and are proven to fool illegal hunters, allowing for prosecution.

Unfortunately, elk poaching continues regardless of law enforcement efforts. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the state had ample poaching reports with elk calves, cows, and bulls all left to rot.

More recently, Idaho authorities located two dead elk calves, discovering that both had consumed a toxic landscaping plant known as yew in the Ketchum area. Prior, Utah authorities found 19 dead elk who had also ingested the plant.

“Residents need to inspect the landscaping around their homes and remove all yew plants in an effort to keep wildlife and pets safe, especially during winter months when wildlife moves down into historic winter range, now occupied by community neighborhoods and private residences,” Fish and Game stated in a report on the elk calves.