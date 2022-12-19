Wildlife Officials Hunting for Poachers Who Shot Black Bears With Arrow, Left Them to Die

The act of hunting is a bit of an oxymoron. Deer, elk, black bear, and moose hunters venture into the wilderness with the objective of killing an animal. They typically (and hopefully) do so, however, with great respect for nature.

Whether for sport, food, or a combination, a good hunter understands that causing undue suffering is never the goal. They know that regulations on methods of harvest and bag limits are there for a reason: to protect the hunters, the land, and the local game populations, allowing them and other hunters to enjoy the sport for years to come. And they agree that poaching in all its forms is unacceptable, especially when done for no reason other than cruelty.

It was the disturbing lack of each of these qualities that caused Oregon wildlife investigators to launch a hunt of their own back in October. One for a suspected pair of poachers who mercilessly butchered two black bears and left them to die slowly and painfully.

On October 29, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers received a disturbing call. A local resident had spotted a bear high in a tree that appeared to be dead, an arrow protruding from its chest. Using a roof hook and a fire department ladder truck, firemen painstakingly removed the 275-pound female black bear from its gruesome grave 50 feet above the ground.

Oregon Wildlife Officials Lament the Poaching of Black Bears

With the black bear’s body safely in the grass, investigators discovered that she had not only suffered a shot from a bow and arrow but had been shot twice with a firearm as well. From the location of the shots, they determined that neither weapon killed the bear. Instead, the vile poachers left it to die from its injuries. And the grisly scene was about to get worse.

In a nearby tree, investigators found a second black bear. Immediately, they believed it to have been murdered by the same person or persons who killed its companion. It’s unclear if the bears perished on the same day. However, the second bear was so badly decomposed and scavenged that it could not be removed from the tree.

“In my career, I have not seen anything like this,” Jackson Co Fire Captain Dave Meads said in a statement. “When we were called out, it wasn’t clear it was poaching. I’m an avid outdoorsman, and it’s important that people follow the rules ODFW sets to keep the opportunities. When certain people choose not to follow those rules, it affects everyone.”

It’s not uncommon for a black bear to meet its demise after losing its fear of humans and becoming a problem for local homeowners. According to ODFW, however, this clearly wasn’t the case. “This is probably not a case of people simply having problems with bears, but a case of senseless killing,” said Derek Broman, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife carnivore coordinator.