Wildlife Officials Remove Injured Coyote From Its Hiding Place Outside Local Store

An injured coyote found its way to a building supplies store, where it collapsed to rest before being removed from the premises by wildlife officials.

Stumbling upon the coyote early one morning, shop workers determined right away that it didn’t look healthy. It didn’t attempt to fight or even growl at anyone. In fact, the injured canine hardly looked up at them at all, unmoving from its hiding place between the trash and debris outside of the shop.

Unsure what ailed the coyote, employees contacted wildlife officials in town, ultimately asking for the help of Mary Rose Caron, an intern with P.E.I Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation. Carson soon arrived at the Charlottetown building supply store, large fishing net in hand, and immediately saw that the shop workers were correct.

The poor animal was clearly injured and in poor health. “It didn’t look very healthy,” Carson explained to CBC. “They were suspecting mange and possibly hit by a vehicle. They weren’t quite sure. He was hunkered down in behind a garbage can and the building.”

Though the coyote didn’t seem to have the strength, nor the desire, to attack anyone, Kent Building Supplies employees worked to redirect customers away from the animal. Meanwhile, Carson attempted to capture it.

Wildlife Official Successfully Removes Coyote From Shop

Eventually, she was able to get the coyote into the net before transferring it to a large plastic container with holes to allow the coyote to breathe. According to Carson, this was an unusual removal, as coyotes, in particular, aren’t typically amenable to humans, especially ones trying to touch or move them. This one, however, didn’t even blink.

“He really didn’t put up any fight,” Carson said. “There was no snarling, no growling, no barking. There’s no fight back at all.”

What happened to the coyote after its removal from the Charlottetown shop remains unknown. Candy Gallant, operator of P.E.I. Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, however, believes it was likely euthanized.

Unfortunately, the wildlife rehabilitation center isn’t authorized to treat injured coyotes. Every time one Gallant has rescued a coyote from the area and taken it to a veterinarian, they had no choice but to put it down.

“It’s pretty rare to get a healthy coyote that somebody can catch for any reason,” Gallant explained. “They’re very distrustful of people. They are very quick, they’re very smart. So even trapping a coyote is tricky.”

Though they were unable to rehabilitate the sickly coyote, Mary Rose Carson believes the outcome was the best possible scenario. The shop employees did a great job protecting their patrons from the animal, and the rescuers and veterinarians made it through without a scratch as well.

“No one got in any harm’s way,” Carson said. “I mean, the threat and the possibility was there, but I mean, we weren’t getting right down in the coyote’s space. We were giving him lots of room. If he wanted to up and run away, he could, but he didn’t want to.”