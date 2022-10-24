wildlife-officials-rescue-skunk-with-ice-cream-lid-caught-around-its-neck

A Canadian couple contacted a wildlife rescuer after they saw a skunk with an ice cream container lid wrapped around its neck. The O’Connors and their North Vancouver neighbors made several attempts to capture the skunk. The animal was caught on camera roaming the neighborhood with a plastic dome lid encircling its neck.

“It was so thin and moving so much slower than the other skunks I’ve seen in the neighborhood, and I was really concerned,” Bryan O’Connor recalled. The couple said they attempted to catch the skunk by setting a live trap. However, the only thing they caught was a big raccoon, the website UPI reports.

“The whole big raccoon family around was very upset. They were waiting for him to come out. Of course, we released him right away. At that point, we realized we really needed some help,” Mira O’Connor explained.

The couple turned to Cathy Kenning, a volunteer with the Critter Care Wildlife Society, for assistance. Kenning was able to trap the skunk in a net by luring it with food. She found that the skunk’s front leg was also caught in the lid, preventing it from escaping.

Kenning cut through the lid. Somehow, they managed to get the skunk into a net and then wrapped it in a blanket without anyone being sprayed. “You could smell a little bit of it in the air, but it was almost nothing,” Bryan O’Connor said.

The skunk is a victim of careless littering, the couple says

The skunk was in awful condition. It was so skinny and the month-old wound had dead tissue and maggots. Kenning drove the skunk to Critter Care in Langley, where trained professionals could give her the medical attention she needed. “We got the news. She’s good. They sedated her [and] cleaned out the wound. They put a dressing on it,” Kenning said. “They’re taking care of her, and she likes chicken. We were all so happy, like beyond belief.”

Bryan O’Connor said that the skunk’s unfortunate situation serves as a reminder of the negative effects of littering. According to the O’Connors, domed lids are especially problematic. “Their head goes through the hole and then they can’t get out,” Mira O’Connor told North Shore News. “Once they’re stuck in this horribly stiff, hard plastic. That’s it. … It’s so hard, it cuts into their body.” Mira stated that people wanting to dispose of a domed lid should first remove it from the cup and then cut through the sides, which is similar to what people often do with six-pack rings.

In the meantime, the injured skunk is being well taken care of. The Critter Care Wildlife Society even named the nicknamed the critter “Cupcake.” The rescue group said in a few weeks, once Cupcake has healed and been taken care of, they will return her to the wild.