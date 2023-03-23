This Winter’s Bison Hunt Has Killed 1/6 of Yellowstone National Park Population So Far

Yellowstone National Park‘s total bison population was believed to be 6,000 at the end of fall 2022. Over 1/6 have been harvested as part of this winter’s “deadly” bison hunting season.

More clearly, over 1,060 bison have been killed as of this week. And the hunt isn’t over yet, so this number will climb.

Bison are legally hunted when they migrate north of the park in Montana by Tribal and state hunters. With winter mortality rates naturally high for bison, though, hunters harvesting over 1/6 of the population could hold devastating consequences for the species and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that depends on them.

2022-23 Tribal Hunt Has Doubled Previous Kill Record of Yellowstone Bison

This year, Tribal hunting has been the biggest driver of these numbers. The previous tribal harvest record was set in the winter of 2016-17. Now, the 2022-23 season has proved twice as deadly for bison migrating in and out of Yellowstone National Park.

In 2017, that record for total bison kills by tribal hunters was set at 440. This winter season rushed past that record weeks ago. Tribal members have harvested another 131 Yellowstone bison in the past two weeks alone, Billings Gazette cites of Interagency Bison Management Plan data.

With that round of harvests in Montana’s Gardiner Basin, the 2023 total reaches approximately 880 bison, which is double the 2017 record.

Historically, tribal bison hunting north of Yellowstone has been a large step in the right direction for U.S. Indigenous relations. But the number of bison killed this season is concerning, as it makes up the vast majority of bison mortalities.

The total includes 75 state-licensed bison hunters fulfilling their tags. Wounded individuals who had to be shot and killed by officials are also included. Neither approaches the scale or scope of this season’s tribal bison harvest.

‘When there’s 30 hunters there from 10 different tribes, it turns into a competition to see who can get a buffalo’

“When there’s 30 hunters there from 10 different tribes, it turns into a competition to see who can get a buffalo,” Jaedin Medicine Elk, a Northern Cheyenne Tribal member and cofounder of the bison advocacy group Roam Free Nation, criticizes in a statement.

This is “causing hunters to start firing into family groups hoping they kill a buffalo,” Medicine Elk adds. “It seems the new ‘relationship’ is hunting them to near-extinction because our treaty rights are more important than the well-being of a strong buffalo population.”

His Roam Free Nation, alongside The Alliance for the Wild Rockies, have also taken their criticism to billboards. Driving through Montana, five read “There is no hunt. It’s slaughter.”

Tribes engaged in the hunt feed their communities with Yellowstone bison meat. They also put furs, pelts, and bones to use. Entrails and “unusable” elements of the animal are left behind as gruesome carrion trails.

Into 2023, the Nez Perce Tribe has harvested the most bison at over 380 kills reported. The Blackfeet and Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes have taken half that amount each. Other Tribe harvests pale in comparison.

Yellowstone National Park’s Changes to Bison Policy Fuel Hunt

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly did not want bison removal (by any method) to exceed 25% of the ecosystem’s population this year. Yet 1,675 bison would also see removal over the winter through park programs, which include shipping to slaughter and brucellosis testing.

The park holds a troubled history with bison slaughter, using it as a method of population control. Sholly announced that “no more bison will be shipped to slaughter” during the events of the 2022-23 winter in an attempt to course-correct.

“Today, the goal continues to be slaughter as an acceptable management tool, with every sovereign entity participating in the demise of the only continuously wild herd of buffalo in the contiguous United States,” writes James Holt executive director of the conservation group Buffalo Field Campaign and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

“This is also an abject failure by every Decision-Maker,” he criticizes of NPS, Montana State and Tribe officials.