Wisconsin Angler Reels In His 30,000th Smallmouth Bass

When angler Bill Schultz reeled in his 30,000 smallmouth bass, he knew it was a momentous feat in his fishing career. Schultz, the longtime angler from Wisconsin, has kept a record of every single fish he’s caught— something most anglers don’t do.

Recently, the angler hit a major milestone in his fishing career when he caught his 30,000th smallmouth bass. He reeled in the fish in early November.

Wisconsin angler reels in his 30k catch: ‘I could tell it was a good-sized one’

“Hitting the water that Monday and knowing my first fish was going to be 30K had me a little anxious as I was hoping it would be at least 3-plus pounds,” he said recently in an interview about his catch.

This major fishing event was last month, meaning he’s probably reeled in a few more by now.

However, at 20 feet on that day, his fish hit an amber tube. Immediately, Schultz knew it would be a winner. He recalled: “When it hit and I began reeling, I could tell it was a good-sized one, which gave me a great feeling!”

For over 27 years, Schultz has been fishing almost only for smallmouth bass. His first smallmouth bass catch was on Delevan Lake in 1994. Yet, despite fishing for decades, he hasn’t gotten close to losing his love for the sport.

“I have not lost the excitement for these great fighters and love chasing them while wearing my waders in small Wisconsin Rivers, or from my boat on Sturgeon Bay, or from one of my fishing kayaks,” he said.

According to experts, the smallmouth bass is native to the eastern part of the country and southeastern Canada. Now, anglers can fish them in almost every U.S. state and other countries.

In addition, they are popular among light-tackle, catch-and-release fishermen. Currently, the world record for smallmouth bass sits at 11 pounds, 5 ounces. It was caught at Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee in 1955.

