Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire

Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter.

The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.

“Butter was running down like 3 inches thick on the steps [of the dairy],” said Portage, Wis., Fire Chief Troy Haase.

The goo began to flow around 9 pm local time, according to a Facebook statement by the Portage Fire Department. And the situation grew out of control when firefighters could not find a safe way to enter the building.

“Upon arrival, Portage Fire reported heavy smoke and fire from the roof of a two-three story commercial concrete structure,” reads the statement. “PFD fire crews stretched lines to the entrance door but were pushed back by the heat and smoke. Unable to access the structure they used their monitor to fight the fire until Poynette and Kilbourne Fire arrived with their aerial apparatus.”

The responders eventually broke into the dairy plant. And after “several hours” they were able to quell the flames. Luckily, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Following the initial emergency, a Wisconsin hazmat team arrived on the scene to help contain the butter runoff that made it way into storm sewers and the Portage Canal.

“They placed boom and other absorbents to control the runoff,” the statement continues.

The Department of Natural Resources Assessed the Damage to Wisconsin’s Butter-Filled Portage Canal Earlier This Week

Pictures on Twitter proved that by the following day, the butter was still creating issues In the photos, the canal is covered with a thick layer of milk fat.

Portage Hazmat Team also attempted to contain the runoff into the storm sewers and into the canal. They placed boom and other absorbents to control the runoff. The DNR will be out to assess the runoff later today. pic.twitter.com/9gKuVx1aCa — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) January 3, 2023

The Department of natural resources was scheduled to head to the scene to assess the damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but there is no news on their findings.

The Portage Canal was established in 1835. But history references it all the back to the 17th century. The location connects the Wisconsin and Fox Rivers. And it was used by American Indians, fur trappers, and early French explorers. The first known mention of the canal was made by Jean Nicolet in 1640.

The 2.5-mile location was up for remediation work in 2020, but the Wisconsin DNR delayed the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.