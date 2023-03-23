Wisconsin DNR Asks Public To Stop Feeding Deer

As wintery conditions and cold weather carry on in Wisconsin, the states Department of Natural Resources has asked the general public to hold off on feeding deer. WSAW News 7 recently shared the agency’s public service announcement online. It’s understandable that people might be concerned about the impact harsh winter conditions might have on deer herds. However, putting out supplemental feed like corn can cause more harm than good.

The article goes on to explain that deer are well-adapted to survive in winter conditions. The animals have a slower metabolism during cold months and their digestive systems automatically adjust the levels of microbiomes to adapt to winter food sources. Corn, alfalfa, and other feed are not part of their natural winter diet. Consuming those food sources which can cause severe digestive issues and even death. Even a single feeding instance can cause rumen acidosis, which can cause death in otherwise healthy deer.

In addition to the risk of making deer sick, supplemental feeding from humans poses other risks to deer herds too. Feeding them can draw them out of their winter range where naturally occurring food and shelter are already available. This can cause them to expend more energy than usual. It also causes deer to congregate, which could increase their risk of vehicular collisions or transmitting Chronic Wasting Disease.

If private landowners are interested in providing legitimate help to herds in the winter months, creating and improving habitat is a more sustainable long-term solution to give wildlife the natural resources they need during the summer months and support them during the cold and snowy winter season.

Massive Herd of Deer Holds Up Traffic During Snow Storm

A wild video from England shows a bunch of deer recently caught on camera causing a ruckus in the roadway. USA Today recently shared the footage on their YouTube channel. It shows a herd of Roe Deer so thick you can’t even count them hurrying across the pavement. A few stragglers trickle in at the end of the line as snow blows across the screen in the opposite direction. In the words of Drake, those deer “got a really big team” huh?

Judging by the spikey-looking antlers on the bucks, it appears to be a herd of Roe Deer. There are only two species of deer native to Great Britain, the other being Red Deer. According to the Peoples Trust For Endangered Species, there are approximately 350,000 Roe Deer in Scotland and about 150,000 of them in England. Hard telling how many of those 150,000 are in this one particular herd, but it’s definitely a sizeable chunk of them.

