Wisconsin Friends Team Up to Save Horse That Fell Through Frozen Lake

On a frigid December night in Wisconsin, one tree finally reached its limit. The thick snow coating its branches became too heavy, and the tree came crashing toward the earth, crushing a fence on its way down. Unfortunately, the fence was the only thing keeping the horse from running free. And the combination of the fear of the fallen tree and easy access to the outside world led to the obvious conclusion: a runaway pet.

Away from home Christmas shopping, the owners didn’t immediately realize their beloved horse had escaped. Upon arriving home, however, they wasted no time in alerting the community to the runaway via social media.

Friends and neighbors all around town sprung into action, searching every inch of the area for the no doubt terrified steed. Local resident D.J. Ryan was among them, and recounted the evening.

“I’ve had horses my whole life so maybe I could lend a hand,” Ryan explained to CBS News. “We thought maybe we could find his tracks but we lost him a couple miles up the road. Horses get out. It happens. A lot of them come home fairly easy, so we thought he headed home.”

The next day, however, Ryan and his fellow searchers learned that this wouldn’t be an ordinary incident. The poor horse couldn’t have returned home even if he wanted to, as he was trapped in a frozen lake, having fallen through the surface 150-200 yards away from the shoreline.

Wisconsin Neighbors Successfully Rescue Horse From Frozen Lake

The news of the horse sighting spread like wildfire through the tight-knit community, and soon, more than a dozen residents arrived at the lake to help. “We were able to see him bobbing and struggling,” D.J. Ryan recalled. “It was just calling a bunch of mutual friends and horse people around the area and I knew someone was going to know someone who had a warm safe place we could house if it was successful.”

The air temperature was a bone-chilling minus 5 degrees, giving the crew mere minutes to save the horse before he suffered irreparable damage due to hypothermia. “The horse was actually in 15 to 17 feet of water,” said Karl Anderson, a tow-truck driver. “I pulled his head so it was resting on the ice. It was shivering pretty bad, it was laboring breathing, nostrils full of ice. It was having trouble.”

Though frozen solid, the lake was covered in a mere 3-4 inches of ice. This meant that rescuers could safely walk on the ice, but anything heavier, such as a tow truck, would fall right through. Unable to use even an ATV for help, the neighbors gathered ropes, nylon straps, and innertubes and set to work pulling the frozen animal to safety by hand.

Frostbitten Mustang Transferred to Veterinarian for Treatment

It took four hours of intense work, but the team eventually managed to pull the horse from the ice, dragging him 150 yards to the safety of the shore. They then transported him to a nearby heated barn.

Knowing the horse would need medical attention, Ryan called local expert Rachael Triddelwitz, who couldn’t believe that the animal had survived the frozen water. Thankfully, however, mustangs are remarkably resilient. And though he needs time to heal, he should make a full recovery.

“Mustangs are live-off-the-land kind of horses. They can adapt and are heartier,” she said. “He’s meant to be self-sufficient, and he definitely was. He kind of saved himself. He did what he needed to do.”

Thanks to his unbelievable day clinging to life in the frozen lake, the horse has a new nickname around town: Jack. It’s, of course, a reference to the movie Titanic. “We’ll never let go of Jack and we didn’t,” Ryan said. “We held on to him the whole way.”