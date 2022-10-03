wisconsin-man-dies-after-motorcycle-collides-with-deer-on-highway

A man in Wisconsin collided with a deer on a highway with his motorcycle. The man was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

72-year-old Raymond Teigen collided with the deer on County Highway K south of Reeve this past Friday. When emergency officials got to the scene, Teigen was already dead from the collision.

The Baron County Sheriff’s Department shared a release on their Facebook page with more information.

“Press Release – October 3, 2022. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a motorcycle crash south of Reeve on County Road K.Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Clear Lake Ambulance, Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and Barron County First Responders all responded to the scene,” they wrote. “Initial investigation shows a motorcycle, driven by Raymond Teigen 72 of Glenwood City, was travelling north on County Road K when he struck a deer, entered the ditch and struck a tree.Mr. Teigen was pronounced deceased at the scene and this case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner. Per Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff.”

A similar situation happened in Tennessee the day before. 41-year-old Karl Tillar was killed after he collided with buzzard on his motorcycle.

According to WKRN, Tillar was on a ride near the intersection of Highway 241 and Red Hill Center Road when a buzzard hit him in the head. The impact caused the man to lose control of his motorcycle and drive off the road.

It was reported that the motorcycle then went through a fence and hit several trees before stopping in a field. Tillar died due to his injuries from being thrown off of the bike.

Motorcycle Accident in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Leaves Fatality

Last month, another motorcycle accident in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park left one person dead and another injured.

85-year-old Lyle Tidwell was riding his motorcycle on Newfound Gap Road, when it is believed that he lost control of his bike near a roadway loop. Officials then believe that he went over the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Tidwell had a passenger on his bike, Bonnie Tidwell.

Gatlinburg Fire Department and park officials arrived on the scene. Sadly, when they got there, Lyle Tidwell had died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Bonnie Tidwell was injured, and was flown to University of Tennessee Medical center by UT LifeStar.

Even actor Jason Momoa was recently in a motorcycle accident, which he thankfully recovered from. The actor was in a head-on crash, but hopped back onto his motorcycle shortly after getting a surgery after the accident.