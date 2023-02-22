Wisconsin Man Found Dead on Grand Canyon Trail

Authorities have located the body of a Wisconsin man who died while hiking a popular trail at the Grand Canyon last week. According to the National Park Service, the 56-year-old was hiking the well-known Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens around 3 p.m. on Friday. While hiking, he suddenly became unresponsive.

After the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker, the department dispatched search and rescue teams. They found the distressed man at around 3:30 p.m. and declared him dead on the trail.

According to officials, the Grand Canyon hiker, later identified as a resident from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, had gone on a day trip to the Colorado River and was hiking back when the tragedy occurred.

At this time, the cause of the Grand Canyon death is still pending as the NPS, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner continue their investigation into the death.

Fellow 56-year-old dies at Big Bend National Park

In addition, his death is now the first of two to occur in a national park in the U.S. last week. On Saturday, another 56-year-old died while visiting Texas’ Big Bend National Park. Park officials said that at the time, the hiker experienced severe chest pains around 1 p.m. He was hiking the Pinnacles Trail with a scout troop.

Although his group and bystanders performed CPR on the man until park rangers arrived, it was deemed unsuccessful. Sadly, the man passed away.

According to reports, from 2007 to 2018, there were 2,727 deaths reported at U.S. National Parks.

Deaths in national parks also seem to be relatively evenly distributed among age ranges in adults, with adults aged 55 to 64 leading the way at 19 percent. Fortunately, children make up a tiny portion of deaths, with 35 deaths among children aged 14 and under.

While you might assume falls are the leading cause of death, it’s drowning. Car crashes, falls and slips, natural causes and suicide follow drowning. Interestingly, despite the wildlife at national parks, only eight people were killed by wildlife.

While the number of car crashes may seem high, it makes sense because of many parks’ rural settings. Unfortunately, rural locations may also cause drivers to exhibit more reckless driving behaviors. This can look likes not wearing seatbelts, speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

Moreover, some national parks typically have twisting, winding roads through the mountains. These can be challenging even for the most experienced drivers. As a result, the possibility of a crash into a tree or another vehicle is very real.