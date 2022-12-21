Wisconsin ‘UFO’ Viral Video Mystery Possibly Solved After Investigation

On December 1, a West Bend, Wisconsin, resident was driving home with her husband when the pair saw a row of fast-moving lights shooting across the sky. Word of the UFO sighting spread like wildfire and soon, Wisconsin residents from all over the area were reporting similar experiences, many of whom had video evidence to support their stories.

They didn’t appear to be searchlights, Christmas lights, or airplanes, leading to a widespread investigation from multiple experts. One such investigator, renowned UFO expert Mick West, believes he successfully located the source of the mysterious Wisconsin light show.

According to West, the explanation is simple: the Flanders family light show, of course. The Flanders family themselves confirmed that they added six moving spotlights to their famous holiday extravaganza this year.

“Their spotlights are on the roof line and they tilt down towards the location of one of the videos so it’s pretty much a perfect match,” West said in a YouTube clip. “So, case solved. Not UFOs, just some spotlights — a fun little investigation. But the real puzzle here is why people thought it might have been anything else.”

This explanation, however, is far from airtight – an assessment that former FBI agent and UFO Witness host Ben Hansen couldn’t help but point out. If you squint hard enough, the UFO lights resemble the Flanders’ spotlights – sort of. The glaring hole in this explanation, though, is the simple and easily provable effect of distance.

Former FBI Agent Disputes Wisconsin UFO Debunking

The Flanders Christmas light show truly is a sight to behold, as anyone can see from the video of the event posted by Ben Hansen. No one is arguing that the lights couldn’t be seen from an unusually far distance for Christmas decor. That said, 12.5 miles is a bit of a stretch.

One of the witnesses, a woman named Kim, filmed the lights from more than 12 miles from the Flanders family home, the lights blazing as bright and distinct in the sky as if she were standing right next to the show. As Hansen proved, however, this is impossible. In a video of the sky just two miles from the decor, the lights are still visible, but barely.

I respect you @mickwest but this doesn’t add up. The Flanders Christmas display is 12.5 miles from our witnesses. The family told us they use 380W DMX party lights (DJ stage lights). This video is the house recorded from 2 miles. Do we really need to go back 10 more miles? pt 1 https://t.co/S6qQcM3lK7 pic.twitter.com/Q5Ai2dfFOh — Ben Hansen (@BenHansen00) December 21, 2022

“I respect you Mick West but this doesn’t add up,” Hansen wrote in a subsequent Twitter thread. “The Flanders Christmas display is 12.5 miles from our witnesses. The family told us they use 380W DMX party lights (DJ stage lights). This video is the house recorded from 2 miles. Do we really need to go back 10 more miles?”

“Beyond 2.5 miles, the lights couldn’t even be seen on the house. The display runs from 5 pm – 10:30 pm every night. So if this was the explanation, one would be able to see it every day for the past few weeks. The light motion is programmed, repeated, and not random.”

“Not to mention, the pattern does not resemble what was captured on camera,” the former FBI agent concluded. “Nor are beams visible whatsoever in the witness videos. This demo was recorded under similar conditions at 10:50 PM (same as the event). You may feel the case is solved, but we still have work to do.”