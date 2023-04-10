Wolf Attacks In California Lead To Helicopter Corral Efforts

About a month ago, Kent Laudon was standing on a snow-covered base camp in one of the most remote areas of California. He was patiently waiting for a wolf to appear on the horizon. Laudon is a senior environmental scientist specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. He and his crew had been trying to capture California’s wolves on and off for two years, without success. He had no interest in harming the wolves, though. He’s hoping to save them.

The canines he was tracking are known as the Whaleback Pack. Since September, they have killed more than 20 cows and injured another half dozen across the county. It was known to be the highest concentration of livestock attacks in California history. Laudon says that in his 23 years of working with wolves across the U.S., this is the first time he’s seen a single wolfpack linked to so many attacks.

2022 introduced a program to compensate ranchers for financial losses related to wolf attacks. This was to encourage ranchers to stop dealing with the problem of wolves on their own. Wolves aren’t the only predators that roam those hills, as cougars are pretty common in the area as well. When a livestock attack occurs, GPS data typically transmits the location of radio-tagged wolves. That determines if their pack was involved in the attack.

However, as of last year, none of the pack members in California were wearing GPS tags. That made it difficult for anyone to know what they were actually up to. That was until very recently, when two wolves were corraled by helicopters and affixed with new radio collars. “Having that collar inserted there to tell us all kinds of things about the population is super important,” Kent Laudon told the San Francisco Gate.

Tracking The Whaleback Packs Hunting Patterns

Most of the cattle attacks carried out by the Whaleback Pack have taken place on California’s infamous Table Rock Ranch. The ranching operation includes a variety of wolf combatting measures. Most notably, a watchman was hired to drive around the ranch all night every night. But without being able to openly track the predators, knowing when they might strike the cattle herd was a bit like shooting in the dark. It was a lot of responsibility for the watchman to handle.

Now with two wolves successfully radio-collared with updated tracking devices, the general location of the two-collared wolves helps monitor wolf activity like never before. The Whaleback Pack has grown significantly larger in recent years after the founding couple first rolled into California. There were 7 wolf pups born in 2021 and 8 in 2022. However, it’s nearly impossible to know how many total wolves run with the pack now. Though it is technically one big pack, they typically separate from one another for long stretches of time. That last official population assessment from state scientists indicated just 6 wolves. However, there are undoubtedly more wolves in the pack than that.

In most states, when wolves are believed to be a threat or a problem, or they repeatedly harm livestock, they can be legally hunted by wildlife departments, hunters, or ranchers. However, the California Endangered Species Act fully protects them from such measures. That makes it illegal for private citizens to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, or capture them. Most mornings, the collars transmit satellite location data to Laudon about where the wolves were at 2 p.m., 11 p.m., 3 a.m., and 7 a.m. over the previous 24 hours.