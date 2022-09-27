Wolf Hunter Who Killed, Skinned Husky Stands by Her Actions Despite Internet Backlash

Yesterday, a Montana hunter sent waves of outrage and disgust around the world when she boasted about shooting and skinning a “wolf pup,” sharing graphic images of her prize on social media. “I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup,” she wrote. “[It] was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup.”

Now, wolf hunting is legal in Montana for those who have a license to do so. But that particular detail isn’t what sparked the immense anger. No, the hunter, named Amber Rose Barnes, came under fire because the “wolf pup” wasn’t a wolf at all but a Siberian husky puppy. The slaughtered dog was one of 12 Husky-Shepherd mixes an unknown person abandoned in the woods.

The 11 other puppies have been recovered, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Unfortunately, however, they were found to be suffering from parvovirus, a serious gastrointestinal illness. While treatable, parvo is fatal if allowed to develop to its final stage, as it puts severe stress on the dog’s heart.

After learning of her mistake, Amber Rose Barnes wasn’t exactly bereft with grief. To the further shock of the entire internet, she stood by her actions.

Hunter Doesn’t Regret Killing Husky Puppy

In a fiery Facebook post, the wolf hunter claimed that she would kill the husky again if she felt threatened. The following statement from Barnes has been edited for clarity.

“To all! A lot of things in your articles and posts are not true [whatsoever]!” Barnes wrote. “I purchased my wolf tag prior to leaving for a bear hunt in the event I ran into a wolf. I encountered what I thought could be a hybrid.”

“During this time, my safety was top priority,” she continued. “This animal was growling, howling, and coming at me like it was going to eat me. Yes, I made a mistake, because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup. But I was not aware of the 12 dogs being dropped 11 miles into the wilderness.”

“Either way, yes, I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me! So please, remove all your posts thinking I just shot and killed someone’s pet!” Barnes demanded. “I am human. I made a mistake thinking it was a hybrid wolf pup. However, there are no charges against me as I did NOT break any laws!!! I’m not a cruel individual just killing people’s pets!”

Barnes’ partner, Frank Tallent, defended the unconscionable killing of the husky puppy as well. “You cry baby mother f—ers and for any other hunters who wanna talk s–t saying it looks bad,” he wrote. “Well no f—ing s–t it does you stupid mother f—ers but mistakes happen. Mistakes happen big f—ing deal.”