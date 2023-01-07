Wolf Pack Responds in an Unexpected Way Following Death of Their Only Adult Male

For years, Wolf V071 stood as the fearless leader for Voyageurs National Park’s Lightfoot Pack. Since 2017, Wolf V071 and his mate have brought many pups into the world, their offspring so strong that an entire litter of five even survived through the 2021 winter, a rarity among wolves.

Sadly, however, the revered pack leader met his fate in January 2022, killed by a rival pack of wolves while patrolling the edge of his territory in the Minnesota forest.

An icon of the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the death of Wolf V071 was mourned by his pack members and human researchers alike. To make matters worse, V071 was the only adult male in his pack, leaving the Lightfoot Pack in an unstable situation. Though he was survived by several 9-month-old pups, wolves don’t mate until 2 years of age at the very earliest, with the majority waiting until they’re much older.

Researchers Expect Lightfoot Pack to Disperse

Without V071 or any adult male to replace him, the pack didn’t produce any pups in the last year. With the Lightfoot Pack in what researchers assumed was a dire situation, VWP scientists believed the pack would disband.

In most cases, the commanding presence of the alpha is the only thing that prevents a rival pack from stealing territory. If another pack encroached on the Lightfoot’s land, there would theoretically be no one to stand in their way.

As it turns out, however, the Lightfoot Pack wasn’t so quick to give up on each other. Rather than disperse, they’ve stuck together. To this day, the Lightfoot Pack continues to go strong, their young growing closer to maturity every day. According to the Wolf Project, of the three yearlings (one-year-old pups) most recently fathered by V071, two remain in pack territory.

Voyageurs Scientists Identify Rival Pack Responsible for Wolf V071’s Death

So, how are the researchers at Voyageurs National Park so certain that a rival pack was responsible for Wolf V071’s death? After all, no one was there to witness it personally, nor did the trail cams catch any footage of the incident.

According to scientists, it’s all about the timing. The Lightfoot alpha met his fate at the peak of the wolves’ breeding season. “Neighboring wolves killed V071 to remove a competitor for resources (e.g., prey) and territory. Wolves killing each other is not an uncommon cause of death for wolves, especially for those living in areas where people aren’t a common cause of death,” Thomas Gable, leader of the Voyageurs Wolf Project, explained to Newsweek.

A total of 16 wolf packs roam the forests of Voyageurs National Park, any one of them capable of murder. Wolf Project officials, however, have a pretty good idea of which pack was responsible. The location of Wolf V071’s death strongly indicates the Half-Moon Pack, the Lightfoot’s neighbors, were the ones to take the alpha down in hopes of expanding their territory.