Rare wolverine spotted in California for the second time in 100 years

A rare wolverine has been spotted three times in the last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada, marking only the second sighting in California in the last 100 years.

Prior to the 1900s, wolverines, a species native to California, were plentiful in the state. Then came the gold rush, and as humans flocked west, hunting and fur trapping skyrocketed. As a result, the species went extinct in the area, disappearing from the Golden State altogether in the 1920s.

Back in 2008, a wolverine nicknamed “Buddy” made an appearance in Tahoe National Forest. For the next decade, the creature popped up on trail cameras with some regularity.

Testing Buddy’s DNA, wildlife officials discovered he had made his way from the Rocky Mountains of Idaho all the way to California. They had no idea, however, how he got there or why he came. The compact carnivore seemed to have appeared out of nowhere.

Sadly, wolverines only live between 12 and 13 years at most and the last Buddy sighting occurred in January 2018. The recent sightings are likely of a different individual.

That said, a new individual in the area is arguably even more exciting. Before Buddy, the last wolverine sighting occurred in 1922, making this only the second in the area in 101 years.

Could there be more than one individual in California?

It’s certainly possible that there are multiple wolverines. Experts, however, believe it’s likely the same animal spotted in multiple different locations: twice in the Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park.

“Wolverines can travel great distances, making it likely that the recent sightings are all of the same animal,” CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Daniel Gammons said in a statement.

“Because only two wolverines have been confirmed in California during the last 100 years, these latest detections are exciting.”

To confirm that all recent sightings were of the same individual, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to collect and test genetic material from the animal’s feeding sites.

Wolverines are well-adapted to arctic environments

A solitary species known for its tendency toward travel, it’s not uncommon for a male wolverine to travel hundreds of miles.

According to Gammons, the heavy snowfall the west saw this winter could have created “habitat bridges.” These makeshift bridges allowed the individual to travel from the Rocky or Cascade Mountains – possibly even as far as Canada or Alaska.

While wolverines look like miniature bears, they’re actually related to weasels! Though the largest land-based member of their family, they stand just above a foot in height at the shoulder. But don’t let their small stature fool you. The wolverine packs a ferocious punch.

With their powerful jaws, a wolverine can easily break through frozen meat and bone. As a scavenger, it often uses this ability to feast on carrion left behind by wolves and other large predators.

Experts believe this is an adaptation to food scarcity, though, as a wolverine can and will hunt down just about anything – including prey far larger than itself.

With this immense strength and adaptability, wolverines are perfectly suited to the unforgiving landscapes of Canada and Alaska. Their snowshoe-like feet and dense, warm fur allow them to thrive even in the harshest of environments.

The species is listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act. As such, it’s illegal to possess, kill, or purchase them in the state.

In years past, the species has been denied protection on a federal level. Conservationists, however, continue to push for the safeguarding of the small but mighty wolverine.