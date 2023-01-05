Woman Battling Brain Cancer Harvests 8-Point Buck on First Hunting Trip

A Georgia woman who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year took her first-ever hunting trip recently, and she managed to bag an 8-point buck.

The state’s DNR shared the woman’s inspiring story on Facebook yesterday (Jan. 4) before handing her some well-deserved praise.

The hunter, Zoe Rogan, told the department that doctors diagnosed her with brain cancer in May. And battling the disease has “taken a lot” out of her. So she has been struggling to find the energy to enjoy everyday life.

It was her boyfriend, whom she describes as “an avid” hunter, who convinced her to get out in the wilderness and try the sport.

“[He] wanted me to go with him to see if it would be something I’d like,” she said.

Rogan admitted that she grew up in a “non-hunter household,” so she had no experience or knowledge going into her trip. She scored the 8-point buck the day after she got her hunting license and during her “first day shooting a rifle.”

“I took a shot at a doe that morning and missed,” she recalled. “We left and came back that afternoon, and I shot my first deer! To our surprise, he was a 240-pound, 8-point buck! Talk about beginner’s luck!”

Along with the caption, the DNR included a photo of Rogan smiling with her massive deer.

“Join us in congratulating Zoe Ragon for her first harvest during the 2022-23 firearms deer season, welcoming her to the family, and wishing her health and happiness in her journey ahead,” the department concluded.

Arkansas Woman Finds 8-Point Buck Trapped in Her Garage

While 8-point bucks aren’t uncommon, many hunters will go an entire season without laying their eyes on one. But like Rogan, others simply happen upon them by sheer luck. That was also the case for an Arkansas woman who walked into her garage one morning and found a buck staring back at her. That situation, however, turned into a stroke of bad luck. Fortunately, the story has a happy ending.

As Joseph Mills with the Benton Animal Control office in Benton told NBC News 4, the homeowner called him after she and her family unsuccessfully attempted to shoo the animal back into the wilderness. Their efforts caused the buck to panic and slam its sharp antlers into shelves and more.

By the time Mills arrived, the 8-point buck was exhausted. So, his job was easier than he anticipated. Because the animal was showing signs of fatigue, he made the risky choice to grab it by its antlers and led it through the door, and it calming walked with him.

“I’ll probably never get to pet a wild buck ever again in my life, especially one of that size.”

Once it was freed, it walked away from the home. The DNR believes the buck may have given itself a concussion during the ordeal, but specialists did not believe the symptoms or injuries would be lasting, so they decided it was safe to release into the wild.