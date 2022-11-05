Woman Discovers Ice-Age Era Elk Skull On Her Missouri Farm

A northeast Missouri woman found a rare and prehistoric elk skull on her farm outside Green Castle.

Linda Jepson and her family were out walking in a field when the unusual object on the creek bank got their attention.

“I picked it up… just because I was curious, like, ‘What is this?’” Jepson said. “Everybody was telling me, ‘Oh, just throw that down. That’s yucky. Eww!’ I was like, ‘No, I think this might be something. I need to look at this.'”

Jepson took the skull-looking item home. She rinsed it off to make better sense of it.

“I was kind of in shock. ‘What is this?'” Jepson said. “I was like this kind of looks like a cervid species, like a skull of a deer species, you know, or something.”

She then compared the object to other deer skulls she had found on her farm. Jepson realized that her recent discovery was bigger than those skulls.

A paleontologist confirmed that what she had discovered is a partial skull of an extinct bull elk from the Ice Age. Photos of the skull can be viewed here.

Matt Forir, a paleontologist from the Missouri Institute of Natural Science in Springfield, told Jepson the skull is old. He said it could be from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of years old.

Jepson also made the crazy discovery on her 50th birthday.

“You could say [it’s] the universe’s birthday present for me on my 50th birthday,” Jepson said.

Jepson recently loaned her prehistoric elk skull to the Missouri Institute of Natural Science Museum where it is now on display.

She will retain ownership of her rare discovery.

