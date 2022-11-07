Woman Discovers Two Pythons Mating Behind Her Microwave

A woman in Australia discovered an absolutely terrifying scene in her kitchen one morning—two gigantic mating pythons.

Anyone living Down Under understands that they’re going to encounter deadly creatures on a regular basis, so bravery is a must. The county is home to crocodiles, great white sharks, and kangaroos. Yes, kangaroos may look adorable, but they can knock someone out with a single blow.

Australia also hosts several highly-venomous spiders, jellyfish, octopus, fish, and snakes. So seeing a non-venomous python in the wild is one of the least terrifying experiences that someone can expect. But finding them in their home is a different story.

A woman in Buderim, which sits along the coast in Queensland, had that feeling of dread doubled when she walked into her kitchen and noticed that her microwave moved overnight. When she peeked behind it, the two—absolutely massive—serpents were having a moment.

She called The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers to handle the situation. And though they handle snakes for a living, even they were impressed by the beasts. After brave staff members removed the threat, they posted a picture on the company’s Facebook account.

While Pythons aren’t venomous, they’re still incredibly dangerous creatures. The animals kill by wrapping around the prey and squeezing so hard that they stop blood from circulating to the brain.

Smaller snakes aren’t threatening to people, but if they’re as large as the two in the picture, they can take down a full-grown adult.

In fact, a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia tragically lost her life last month after a more than 20-foot python strangled her and swallowed her whole.

The Daily Mail shared the heartbreaking story on Oct. 25. Jarah, a grandmother from the Jambi province of Sumatra had headed out to the jungle to collect rubber on the morning of her attack. When she didn’t return, her family alerted the authorities.

It took two days for a search party to find Jarah’s body inside a 22-foot-long snake’s stomach. Authorities killed the snake.

As terrifying as the story is, experts say that it is still “extremely rare” for a python to kill a human. Bruce Jayne, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, explained that the creature has to be extremely large to kill a human. And most in the wild are much too small.

“It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes,” he shared. “As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons.”