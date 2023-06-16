Woman finds 8-foot black mamba lurking in ceiling of home

Hearing movement in your ceiling is never a good sign. Best case scenario, a bird or squirrel somehow found its way into the attic space. Worst case, it’s a ghost…or, you know, a venomous black mamba.

On Tuesday, this far-from-ideal scenario became a reality for a woman in South Africa. While relaxing at home, she heard a strange noise coming from the ceiling. Looking around for the source of the sound, she spotted the dark, scaly body of a snake peeking through a gap in a ceiling board.

With no need to investigate further, she contacted local snake catcher Nick Evans. Reaching out to a professional for help is a good call regardless of the species of snake. This was a particularly wise move on the woman’s part, however, as it turned out to be a venomous black mamba.

Venturing into the attic space, Evans heard the intruder before he saw it, the reptile moving amongst the plastic roof tiles.

“Usually, this can be a tricky situation,” the snake catcher explained in a Facebook post. “One either needs to cut holes in the plastic, or get on the roof and remove tiles. Fortunately, this turned out to be one of my quickest ceiling captures.”

To his relief, however, the black mamba happened to slither right under a hole in the plastic, allowing Evans to snatch it with tongs as it passed. “I couldn’t believe my luck!” he said.

Pulling the snake through the plastic and onto the wooden beams, Evans confirmed that it was indeed a black mamba, the venomous snake stretching around 8 feet in length.

Black mamba was likely residing in the attic for ‘some time’ before capture

Snakes are far from the most common attic intruders, but it does happen. Typically, however, two conditions must be met. First, the snake must be an adept climber. And second, there must be a food source to draw them there in the first place.

Well, black mambas fit the first condition perfectly. Though they prefer to do the bulk of their traveling on the ground, they’re excellent climbers capable of scaling trees with ease.

Unfortunately for the homeowner, its presence likely means there are at least a few mice or rats living in her ceiling. Especially considering it was quite obvious that the black mamba hadn’t just arrived. “I found some very old, disintegrated shed skin, indicating it had been residing in the ceiling for some time, undetected,” Evans explained.

Infamous for its size, venom, and “coffin-shaped” head, the black mamba is among the most feared serpents in the Eastern Hemisphere. Without immediate treatment, its bite has a fatality rate of 100 percent. Its venom is one of the world’s deadliest poisons, causing death within half an hour.

Despite its near-mythic reputation, however, the black mamba is actually a shy species and bites are rare. When confronted, it will almost always flee rather than attack.

If escape isn’t an option, it will raise its body off the ground, flatten its neck, and hiss loudly. Only when this isn’t enough to deter a potential attacker does the black mamba strike, injecting its target with multiple doses of lethal venom.

Like any deadly species, the black mamba doesn’t go looking for humans to harm. It attacks out of self-defense only, which is one of the many reasons why it’s so important to give wildlife their space.