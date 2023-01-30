Woman Gets Doused With Female Deer Urine at Walmart

Four men from Pennsylvania are facing charges after police allege that earlier this month, they sprayed a woman with urine from a female deer. The odd incident occurred in the parking lot of a Walmart near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.

According to reports, 18-year-old Brian James, 18-year-old Colby Fitzgerald, 20-year-old Joshua Hensley, and 18-year-old Theodore Hensley, all of which are from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, have since been charged with harassment in the reported incident. According to state police officials, the incident occurred at a Walmart off York Road in Straban Township on Jan. 8.

In addition, officials believe the four men sprayed the victim with something called doe estrous. Deer urine is commonly used to lure bucks to an area. They also spread it in one of the aisles of the store. Once out of the store, they drove by the 41-year-old female victim and doused her in urine in the parking lot. Police also said the incident occurred at 6:26 p.m.

Late last year, Pennsylvania Game Commission officials debated whether to ban deer attractants, such as deer urine. However, outlets later reported that the board needed more time to decide on a statewide ban.

Pennsylvania officials vote on statewide ban of deer urine

On Sept. 24, commissioners were split on a topic that would prohibit using or possessing urine-based deer attractants. The board voted 4-4 on the proposal. As a result, it would not advance further.

According to reports, Commissioners Michael Mitrick, Dennis Fredericks, Scott Foradora, and Todd Pride voted in favor of the ban.

While no commissioners disagree that mass-produced urine-based deer attractants could contain CWD prions, there are different schools of thought on the risk of those attractants adding to the spread of CWD.

According to Kristen Schnepp-Giger, who voted against the preliminary approval, it’s evident that prions exist in deer urine, feces, and saliva. However, she says the risk comes from a “possibility versus probability scenario.”

“In my opinion, the science isn’t there right now,” she noted.

Knick, who also wasn’t in favor of a ban, said the vote was a difficult decision and believes deer urine attractants clearly pose a risk of spreading CWD.

Additionally, Knick questioned a current CWD testing program by the captive cervid industry and is concerned an independent agency doesn’t do the testing.

However, Knick added that it takes more time and effort to conclude how much of a threat the urine-based attractants are.

Fredericks, who voted for the ban, said he knows the concerns of the captive cervid industry and hunters. Still, he says the recommendation for the ban by the Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management was his deciding factor.