Woman killed by grizzly bear near West Yellowstone

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has confirmed that the woman found Saturday morning was killed during a grizzly bear encounter.

The woman, who’s identity is currently private, was hiking alone the morning of Saturday, July 22, on the Buttermilk Trail near the town of West Yellowstone (outside the national park), when the encounter happened.

At 8 AM, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens were notified that another hiker had found a woman deceased on the trail. The victim’s body was found about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone, where FWP wardens and bear specialists dispatched to.

Officials from multiple agencies “found that the woman had wounds consistent with a bear attack,” Montana FWP reports in their media release. “They also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site,” confirming the species responsible for the death.

Officials did not come across any bears or signs of a day bed or animal carcass during the investigation, however. The latter two would help assign causality to the woman’s death if present.

Capture operations immediately followed due to the grizzly bear incident’s proximity to residences, campgrounds and a high-use OHV trail system. No bears have been captured to date, however. FWP would also search the area via aircraft and did not locate any bears.

FWP staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hiker who was killed.

All bears, regardless of species, view humans as prey animals. Hiking alone in bear habitat comes with inherent risks, and experts recommend carrying bear spray at all times in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. No bear spray or firearms were found at the scene, FWP also confirms.

The incident is still under joint investigation by FWP and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. For the time being, the Custer Gallatin National Forest (local to the victim’s death) is implementing an emergency closure of the area. This is a safety precaution, as the “responsible” grizzly bear has not been located.

FWP bear specialists and game wardens also notified residents and nearby visitors of the bear activity, alongside the U.S. Forest Service closure.

“FWP thanks the Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police Department, National Park Service, Hebgen Basin Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Fish and Game for their collaboration,” their media release continues.

FWP is also issuing critical Bear Aware safety so that further tragedy might be avoided.

“Montana is bear country. Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year,” FWP offers.

“Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with such conflicts,” they cite. In kind, the following precautions can and will help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Further Message from Montana FWP:

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wildlife Services and Native American tribes. This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

For more information and resources on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.

