Woman Plummets 20 Feet During Monkey Attack, Gets Impaled by Steel Rod

An Indian woman fell more than 20 feet and was impaled by a steel rod during an alleged monkey attack in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. And she miraculously survived to tell the tale.

The accident happened when a 20-year-old woman named Khatija was desperately fending off a group of monkeys as she was standing on a rooftop, according to Jam Press. While she was fighting, she slipped off the edge, plummeted 22 feet, and landed on a sharp rod lining a boundary wall. The rod went right through one side of her stomach and out the other.

It took an hour before family members finally found Khatija. When they did, they managed to free her from the wall. But the rob remained in her stomach.

The family rushed Khatija to a local hospital, and doctors immediately took her to emergency surgery. But as they were prepping the victim, they took some photos of the injury and shared them with the publication.

In the pictures, the rod can be seen entering Khatija’s side through her waist and piercing through her back. An x-ray shows that the steel narrowly missed her spine. And she also managed to evade serious damage to her internal organs.

Fortunately, the surgeons were able to remove the bar. And Dr. Shishir Jaiswal shared that the victim is “out of danger,” but he does not know if she will make a full recovery.

Monkey Attacks on the Rise in India

Police have not confirmed whether monkeys were responsible for Khatija’s fall. But similar stories are becoming more common in the country.

Recently, the animals have been coming into residential areas more frequently to steal food. And their aggression towards humans and even pets has been building.

Last year, a band of monkeys killed 250 dogs in a single village after one dog attacked one of the group’s infants. And in July, a monkey grabbed a baby from his father’s arms and threw him from a rooftop.

Scientists claim that the monkeys living in the country have been historically harmless. And the rise in violence has been both confusing and concerning. However, they believe that the rise in human population, which has caused massive deforestation, is at the root of the problem.

Because their habitat is being depleted, groups have been broken apart. And it’s causing the animals to retaliate.

“Reports of violence among rhesus macaques mostly emerge from cases of chaotic fissioning, breaking of groups, and separation of mothers and infants,” Iqbal Malik, a primatologist and environmental activist based in New Delhi, said.