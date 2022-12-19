Woman Snorkeling in Hawaii Likely Eaten by ‘Aggressive’ Shark

A shark fatally attacked a 60-year-old Washington woman as she and her husband were snorkeling near Maui, officials said. The pair had been swimming about 50 yards from shore when the “aggressive” animal struck, Fox News reports. The man said that he and his wife were not snorkeling right next to each other. He could only see her occasionally. Even though a shark was circling him, he said he kept looking for his wife. The husband thought she might have been diving toward the bottom of the ocean.

He told officers that after the shark swim away, he kept searching for his wife. He did this by intermittently bobbing out of the water to check the surface. The man saw something red in the distance and then realized it was the predator coming back. He believes its gills were turned a startling crimson from feeding. People on shore started screaming at him to leave because there was still a shark in close proximity.

The husband’s story was backed up by an eyewitness on the beach, according to an update from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). The witness is the one who made the emergency call. The caller “saw the shark’s large mouth continuing to feed on something in the middle of the red cloud in the water,” officials detailed.

The police have called the incident a “tragic accident.” “[It was] exacerbated not only by not having their loved one’s body recovered but by misinformation which spread quickly on social media platforms, suggesting that this was something other than what it was,” the release stated.

Experts say December is considered a high-risk month for shark attacks

The U.S. Coast Guard has not released the name of the woman. However, they have suspended their active search off the south coast of Maui. In total, 17 searches were conducted over a span of 40 hours across an area of 306 miles.

The department urged the public to be more thoughtful about social media posts concerning the incident. “DLNR is asking people who post misinformation and conspiracy theories anonymously to stop and think about how they’d react if they were in the same situation,” they wrote. “Social media can either be a powerful tool for sharing information or a mouthpiece for tremendously hurtful and inaccurate comments directed toward people who are dealing with a tragedy.”

The state’s Division of Aquatic Resources reported that the risk of being bitten by a shark is greater during certain months. October to December in particular are high-risk. Even though fewer people are swimming during those months, some of Hawaii’s most serious shark attacks took place then too. The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii happened on December 8, 2020. A 56-year-old surfer was badly hurt after a 14-foot tiger shark attacked him while he was surfing near Honolua Bay.

According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), there were 2,785 verified unprovoked attacks throughout the world between 1958 and 2016, with 439 fatalities. An average of four people yearly died from bites between 2001 and 2010.