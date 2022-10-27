Woman’s Pet Dog Rescues Her From ‘Traumatic’ Kangaroo Attack

A 71-year-old Australian woman can thank her dog, Bundy, with saving her from a kangaroo attack.

Now Bundy is a Rottweiler. His breed was put on this Earth to protect their humans. They do a terrific job. According to Pam Baldwin, Bundy helped her survive a “traumatic” kangaroo attack. She lives along the border of Victoria and New South Wales in Australia. Residents there have to contend with these sorts of attacks. But this one sounded super scary.

“It was a traumatic experience,” she told Channel 9’s Today. “I just had the feeling someone was behind me. And I’ve turned around and you wouldn’t want to know what I said. And I’ve just looked up at these eyes and this nose and the next minute he’s just gone bang with his two back legs. … I gave him a few choice words.”

Seriously, who can blame Baldwin for throwing some spicy language the ‘roo’s way.

Kangaroo Attacks Do Happen, But They’re Rarely Deadly

When Baldwin said she felt like someone, read human, was behind her, she wasn’t being hyperbolic. A full-grown kangaroo stands anywhere from three to eight feet tall and can weigh up to 200 pounds. The kangaroo attack left Baldwin with bruises on her stomach and a distinct scratch on her arm. When Bundy saw what was happening, he ran to the kangaroo to save his human. The kangaroo was strong enough to pin Bundy down into some water.

“He almost lost his life for me,” she told the Australian TV station. “He was within 20 to 40 seconds of being drowned because the kangaroos lead them into a dam if there’s one around.”

She and Bundy were able to escape when some of her friends scared away the animal. They used a long pole to help chase away the kangaroo. Baldwin told the TV station that she contacted her city council. If a kangaroo could attack her, the animal could certainly try to do the same with other people, especially children. “They are deadly,” she said of the marsupial.

Kangaroo attacks do happen in Australia. But they rarely turn deadly. Last month, the country registered its first death from a kangaroo attack in 85 years. One killed a 77-year-old alpaca farmer and prevented paramedics from coming onto the property. Authorities believe the farmer had been keeping the wild kangaroo as a pet. A family member discovered the farmer late in the afternoon and called for help. Police finally had to use a gun to kill the kangaroo.