Women Brave Frigid Sea To Rescue Dolphin Stuck Between Rocks

Three women have been deemed heroes after they braved a frigid sea in order to rescue a dolphin that was stuck between rocks.

According to the DailyMail, the incident occurred at Rock-A-Nore Beach on December 29th. The beach is located on the East Sussex coast. The women, Amy Walker, Carrie Warrior, and Sarah Gale, all play for the local rounders team. They noticed the dolphin was trapped near the rocks of the beach and ended up battling choppy waves and freezing temps in order to free the animal. The fight to get the creature out took more than 20 minutes.

“It was pretty tough going,” Walker recalled about the rescue. “Because the sea was rough and we couldn’t get a sure footing on the seabed because of the rocks. The tide was coming in, so we were getting knocked over and having to pick each other up, as well as trying not to stress the dolphin even more. I was telling her she would be ok.”

Walker then said that she and the other women were at the tail end of the dolphin. They weren’t sure if the animal would bite them. “She was really heavy,” she continued. Warrior also shared, “Several times I thought weren’t going to be able to free her, but how can you walk away and watch such a creature suffer? She was a beauty.”

While recalling the dolphin swimming away, Walker said, “Seeing her swim off into the distance was a really beautiful moment. We hope she’ll be okay.”

The Women Originally Thought the Dolphin Was A Shark

While continuing to recall the rescue, the three women revealed they originally thought the dolphin was actually a shark instead.

“We all thought it was a shark to begin with,” Warrior shared. “But the way it was thrashing, we knew it was stuck in a rock gulley. I thought how we can pull its tail with teeth on the other end?!”

Gale then explained, “When we got closer, we could see it wasn’t a shark but a dolphin or maybe a porpoise. Amy had read something about not approaching beached animals and she was trying to Google it, but we couldn’t get a signal.”

That was when Gale said they could tell that time was running out for the dolphin. “So then Amy just said, ‘Hold my coat!’ And because I knew it, Amy and Carrie were in the water.”

Gale further revealed that Warrior had discussed the possibility of going into the frigid while on the walk. “We hadn’t played rounders for two weeks so we were keen to get out for a walk. The walk was really beautiful, and Carrie had said she wished she had the courage to go for a swim about half an hour before they both ended up in the water! This was definitely a win for Hastings Rounders!”

Warrior also declared, “It was definitely a two-woman job, but then we are always a team at Hastings Rounders!”

However, Warrior went on to add that others should stay out of the water this time of the year. She noted the importance of seeking professional advice before approaching any wild animals.