World Record Blue Sucker Fish Caught By Missouri Angler

Two good buddies from Missouri recently went fishing on the famed Osage River in central Missouri. The dynamic duo was up for whatever the day’s fishing adventure brought them. However, they were pleasantly surprised when they caught one of the rarest fish in the entire river. The fish wasn’t just rare though, it’s also the largest fish in the world for that species.

It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime catch for the angler and his wingman. Travis Uebinger from the town of Auxvasse is now the world record holder for Blue Sucker. Though that wasn’t the species of fish he was necessarily targeting, it turned out to be a great day on the water. Outdoor Life originally published the story on February 3rd.

“We were really targeting a whole bag–anything that would bite,” Uebinger said in a statement published by the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We were on my friend’s new boat, trying it out when I reeled it in. I didn’t know what it was, a sucker or a carp. It was my friend who said it could be a state record.”

The Fish Was Officially Certified By The Missouri Department of Conservation

The fish officially weighed 11 pounds and 5 ounces on certified scales down in Jefferson City, where they let you fish as much as you want to. The previous state record for Blue Sucker was caught in 1997. That fish checked in at 9 pounds 14 ounces and was caught in the Missouri River by a fisherman named Randy Christian.

Additionally, the fish is big enough to break the world record too. That is according to historical recordings from International Game Fish Association. Uebinger is currently filling out the paperwork to have his new record certified. “That would be amazing to have a world record,” said Uebinger. “Especially on a fish you weren’t targeting.”

Blue Suckers aren’t typically considered fish that people typically eat, so Uebinger has other plans for the fish. He plans to get a fishing trophy mounted to commemorate the momentous occasion. “I contacted several taxidermists. Being in the carp family, it’s a little difficult to mount and it would have to be custom-made. Luckily, I did find a place in Springfield that would mount it, so I’ve currently got the fish wrapped up and frozen.”

More Information About Mysterious Blue Suckers

Blue Sucker are a species of freshwater fish native to America and Mexico. They primarily inhabit the Mississippi River basin from the Great Lakes down through the Gulf of Mexico and into the Rio Grande river valley and the Gulf of Mexico.

The fish historically migrated throughout a much broader range and in huge numbers. Blue suckers were a critical food for early pioneers who had to make their living off the land and on the water. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, other colloquial names for Blue Suckers include blackhorse, bluefish, razor back, the sockerel, the gourd seed sucker, the Missouri Sucker, the slender-head sucker, and the sweet sucker.