The World’s Biggest Hunting Expo Is Coming To Nashville: More Details About The Annual SCI Convention

Forbes Magazine has described the annual Safari Club International Convention as the Super Bowl of the hunting world. SCI is an organization comprised of roughly 180 local chapters from around the world. Those chapters are comprised of roughly 50,000 proud members.

Those chapters host countless events each year at the state and local levels. SCI also hosts a national convention each year. It brings together one of the most eclectic and fascinating demographics of people that ever mingle under one roof. Each year tens of thousands of people attend the event. That includes hunters, guides, outfitters, gunmakers, artists, business moguls, titans of industry, political big shots, famous celebrities, and regular everyday people all get together for some big-time fun, rich camaraderie, and absolutely immaculate vibes.

It’s not just about a good time though. It’s also all about a good cause. The event generates millions and millions of dollars. That money is reinvested toward wildlife conservation efforts and to protect the freedom to hunt all around the globe. International hunting, often semi-accurately dubbed “trophy hunting” can be a contentious and controversial issue. The fact of the matter is that many foreign countries would see their wildlife populations absolutely decimated without the financial impact and support provided by so-called “trophy hunters.” Take the African nation of Kenya, for example. In 1973 the nation banned elephant hunting. The result? Trophy hunters no longer visited and spent money to be reinvested in conserving Kenya’s elephant herds. So most of their elephants were subsequently slaughtered en masse by poachers who took advantage of the collapse of the hunting industry.

Like It Or Not, “Trophy Hunting” Is A Global Force For Wildlife Conservation

Just because you don’t like “trophy hunting” doesn’t mean the positive impact that “trophy hunting” has on local communities and wildlife populations around the world isn’t real.

Don’t take it from me though. Take it from government officials who are far more intelligent and well-versed in international policies regarding hunting than me. “The US is the source of the highest number of hunters visiting Tanzania,” says Elsie Kanza, an American-educated economist who serves as Tanzania’s ambassador to the U.S. “Hunting plays an important role in the world of conservation by sustaining our conserved areas which amount to about one-third of our entire country. This is done through a combination of providing anti-poaching funding and managing game populations so that we can have a balanced ecosystem which is critical to sustaining these world heritage destinations.”

Simply put, “trophy hunting” puts a monetary value on wildlife populations that wouldn’t exist without it. Without that monetary value and the associated financial support, some of the most iconic species of wildlife in the world would be wiped out by illegal poaching.

Does the big money that Americans and Europeans spend on “trophy hunting” trips disgust you? Then the insane amounts of money that illicit wildlife trading syndicates in Southeast Asia spend to finance the indiscriminate killing of wildlife at the hands of poachers should disgust you the way, way more. It’s not just the financial support of “trophy hunters” though. Its also continued presence in the world’s most rugged wild places deters poachers from gaining a stronghold. It’s also their advocacy efforts and political impact on policies and regulations, as well.

The SCI Convention Is A Global Hub For Hunting Industry & Wildlife Conservation

The annual SCI Convention serves as a forum for political leaders from around the world, wildlife biologists, philanthropists, and hunting industry professional to put their heads together and advance common goals. Together they all rally support for protecting the freedom to hunt and conserving the world’s wildest places and wildest things. Attending SCI’s convention in some small way allows people to carry on the legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt. The Rough Rider himself fully understood the intertwined value of hunting and wildlife conservation. One of his most iconic quotes solidifies that notion.

“In a civilized and cultivated country wild animals only continue to exist at all when preserved by sportsmen. The excellent people who protest against all hunting, and consider sportsmen the enemies of wildlife, are ignorant of the fact that the genuine sportsman is the most important factor in keeping the larger and more valuable wildlife creatures from total extermination.”

More Details About Registering For The SCI Convention

The SCI Convention is unlike any other spectacle in the world. A walk through the convention floor is like a trip around the world. There will be more gear, guns, and potential adventures offered up at the event than anything a person has likely ever witnessed before. That is unless they’ve been to an SCI Convention before. The taxidermy displays alone far exceed anything you could ever see in even the world’s biggest museums.

Additional details about The SCI Convention and info on registering to attend can be found on the Safari Club International website. The event will take place at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The show hours are listed below.

2023 SCI Convention Show Hours

10 am – 5 pm Wednesday, February 22nd

9 am – 5 pm Thursday, February 23rd

9 am – 5 pm Friday, February 24th

9 am – 5 pm Saturday, February 25th

Evening Events Include Live Music And Several Great Concerts

The schedule of events during the SCI Convention also includes several great country musics shows that mesh seamlessly with the spirit of Music City USA. Tickets went fast for the most part though, as the Big & Rich, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lee Brice concerts have already sold out. Act fast and don’t miss your chance to see Gretchen Wilson and The Frontmen though.