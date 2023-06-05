World’s largest captive crocodile ‘Cassius’ celebrates 120th birthday

Cassius, Marineland Crocodile Park’s most famous resident, is celebrating a milestone most will never reach: his 120th birthday. Well, he’s around that age, at least. The truth is, no one knows Cassius’ exact age – he’s just that old.

Crocodile researcher Graeme Webb first encountered Cassius way back in 1984. The then-up-and-coming researcher captured the croc in the Finness River after owners of a nearby farm reported losing livestock to the peckish predator.

Now, crocodiles never stop growing. But even at the relatively young age of 80…possibly 30 – again, Cassius’ age is largely a mystery – the croc had grown to an impressive 16 feet, 10 inches. And that was without the 6 inches or so of tail and snout lost in various battles over the years.

“He was a big old gnarly crocodile then,” Professor Webb told ABC. “Crocs of that size are not normal.”

Removing a 17-foot croc from wild was no easy task

Webb and his colleagues were more than willing to help the farmers. There was just one problem – moving a 17-foot croc was not going to be an easy task.

Today’s reptile wranglers are accustomed to tackling large crocodilians, and even they wouldn’t call such a relocation simple. Back in the ’80s, even reptile experts had virtually no experience with such a colossal carnivore.

Before 1971, when hunting became illegal in the area, crocodile hunts resulted in the largest of the species being removed from the wild. As a result, “big crocodiles” weren’t a common sight, even among researchers.

“Nobody had much experience … dealing with them as live animals,” Webb recalled. “Trying to catch him was very difficult because you really had to outsmart them. In those days, adult crocodiles that survived the hunting period were very wary.”

Cassius the crocodile remains ‘lively,’ even at 120 years old

Using a buffalo-catching vehicle, Webb successfully removed Cassius from the wild, transferring him to a cattle truck before moving him to a pond. A few years later, Cassius found a permanent home on Green Island, the location of Marineland Crocodile Park.

For nearly 40 years, the crocodile has lived at the park, enjoying his two favorite treats – a big tuna and whole chicken – with regularity. He’s clearly lived a happy life, as he’s reached the ripe old age of 120 (approximately) and continues to show plenty of personality.

Webb recently went to visit his old friend and was shocked by his “spark.”

“Generally, the big old reptiles tend to sort of be pretty docile and disinterested,” said Toody Scott, a crocodile keeper at the park. “Cassius is always up for interaction. He’s one of our liveliest crocs and very engaging. Anytime he sees you, he wants to come and say g’day and his eyes light up.”

Cassius has held the Guinness World Record for the biggest croc in captivity since 2011. And if his caregivers have their way, he’ll continue to hold it in the years to come.

“I’d like to think he’s got a few more years left in him,” Scott said. “The best way to a crocodile’s heart is his stomach and I’m sure he’d love to make a meal of every single one of us.”