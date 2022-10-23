World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge Opens at Michigan’s Boyne Mountain

Grab your hiking shoes, adventurers, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge has officially opened in northern Michigan.

According to Fox Weather, the new suspension bridge, called Skybridge Michigan, is now at Boyne Valley. The cost to walk the 1,203-foot-long bridge is $25 for ages 11-69, $20 for ages 70+, $15 for ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and younger. It spans the length of three football fields between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge. The bridge was designed by Hawaii’s Experiential Resources and resembles Gatlinburg, Tennessee’s SkyBridge.

It was further revealed that there are two massive timber towers that support the new Skybridge Michigan. It also has a 36-foot pane of glass in the middle, which allows visitors to see the valley above and below. Operators noted that the bridge is open all year round. However, there are some restrictions due to potential safety issues.

SkyBridge Michigan stated that it will constantly monitor the bridge for strong winds. Operations will be suspended if gusts reach 35mph or if there’s a thunderstorm 15 miles or less from the bridge. But it was noted that precipitation will not necessarily cause any closures, as well as the walking surface, is clear and visible.

Although Skybridge Michigan recently just opened, Boyne Mountain Resort has indicated there have already been closures due to high winds. The resort has also set up a live video of the bridge. NewsChannel 5 reports that through the month of November, the bridge will be open Friday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 pm., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. From December 9th through the 20th, the bridge will be open daily from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. December 21st through January 7th will be open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SkyBridge Michigan Already Considered a Major Attraction for Boyne Mountain Resort

While speaking to M Live, Erin Ernest, the Director of Communications at Boyne Mountain, already spoke about SkyBridge Michigan’s popularity after only being open for less than two weeks.

“With four-season appeal, SkyBridge Michigan is a major attraction for Boyne Mountain Resort, as well as the entire Northern Michigan region,” Ernest explained. “The bridge brings an offering that’s extremely unique for our area. It’s an exciting must-do when planning a trip to Northern Michigan, whether for families, couples or friends.”

Guests with a SkyBridge Michigan ticket are able to take a chairlift ride up to the mountain top. Mandy Stewart the CEO and Owner of Experiential Resources, described the bridge as being very unique. “It is both the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world and the longest we’ve ever created at Experiential Resources. The design itself took six months to complete and is inspired by the Pure Michigan M, in an elongated form. We hope the bridge brings adventure and fantastic memories to those who visit Northern Michigan.”