World’s Oldest Preserved Brain Discovered in 319-Million-Year-Old Fossil

Scientists recently discovered a 319-million-year-old fish fossil originally unearthed more than a century ago in a coal mine houses the world’s oldest brain in a vertebrate animal.

Until recently, the fossil sat untouched in the archives of the Manchester Museum. That is until research teams from Birmingham and Michigan dove into research on the ancient bones and were amazed to find the skull held a brain and cranial nerves, publishing their findings in Nature.

According to paleontologist Dr. Sam Giles, the “unexpected find” gave a “startling insight” into brain evolution. The fossil of the Coccocephalus wildi, a now-extinct species of fish, was first dug out of a layer of soapstone in the roof of the Lancashire mine, its original description dating back to 1925.

Sadly, the unique fossil was incomplete. Rather than a full or even partial skeleton, only its skull remained. From this alone, however, scientists were able to deduce that it was likely 6-8 inches in length and frequently fed on other fish in prehistoric oceans.

A University of Birmingham official explained that soft tissues – such as brains – are typically the first to decay. As such, they very rarely fossilize. When this fish died, however, it was “probably quickly buried in sediments with little oxygen present,” the environment slowing the decomposition of soft body parts to a near stop.

Not only was the fossil distinctive in its inclusion of brain tissue but it also stands as the only known specimen of its species. Because of that, scientists had to exercise extreme caution when studying the unbelievable find.

Incredibly, though, they had no idea just how special the fossil was at the beginning of their research. Though its status as a lone specimen was well-known, scientists never expected to find a brain.

Scientists Discovered the Fish Brain Fossil Accidentally

To maintain the integrity of the fossil, researchers conducted a non-invasive CT scan to examine its insides. During this exam, they noticed a bright, suspiciously brain-like blob in the skull. It was perfectly symmetrical down the middle and had hollow spaces resembling ventricles and the remnants of cranial nerves.

“It had all these features, and I said to myself, ‘Is this really a brain that I’m looking at?'” senior author Matt Friedman recalled to New Atlas.

“So, I zoomed in on that region of the skull to make a second, higher-resolution scan, and it was very clear that that’s exactly what it had to be. And it was only because this was such an unambiguous example that we decided to take it further.”

The remarkably well-preserved fossil could help to fill in the blanks in fish evolution. As scientists explained, the brain of the C. wildi is most similar to that of sturgeons and paddlefish, which diverged from other ray-finned fishes over 300 million years ago.

“Unlike all living ray-finned fishes, the brain of Coccocephalus folds inward,” Friedman said. “So, this fossil is capturing a time before that signature feature of ray-finned fish brains evolved. This provides us with some constraints on when this trait evolved – something that we did not have a good handle on before the new data on Coccocephalus.”