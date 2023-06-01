World’s ‘only existing’ albino panda bear captured on film

China’s Wolong National Nature Reserve has released new footage of the remarkable albino panda bear, “the only one known to exist.”

Since 2019, the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan, China has been capturing rare glimpses of a remarkable being: an all-white panda bear. When first seen that year, the panda was a smaller cub around 1-year-old. By the age of the bear filmed this year (2023), it certainly appears to be the same white panda thriving in the nature reserve.

Translated by USA TODAY, Wolong’s footage shows this albino panda visiting with a mother and cub of the same species. And their response to the all-white bear is incredible.

“This female panda was extremely ‘calm’ and did not conform to the general rule. One possibility is that the female panda is the mother of the all-white panda,” offers Wei Rongping, senior engineer at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, to Shine digital news site.

“Typically, a mother panda would be very protective of the cub,” Wei adds. Like other bear species, strange adults – particularly males – are a threat to cubs. Grizzly and black bear boars will kill and eat cubs of their species to assert, or “protect,” territory they see as their own.

And despite years of biologists questioning if panda bears are, in fact, actual bears or a giant raccoon species, recent research down to the molecular level confirms that these unique black and white animals are true members of the Ursidae family.

True albino bears of any species are rare in general, but this panda is perhaps the rarest bear on the planet. As multiple experts cite, this is the only true albino panda known to exist (Xinhua News Agency is among official Chinese outlets to confirm).

How to confirm a true albino panda bear

Albinism is a genetic condition resulting from mutations of the genes that produce melanin within an animal. Melanin controls the pigmentation (or color) of the individual, regardless of species. Its absence makes their skin, fur, claws, nails, eyes, and so-forth appear pale pink to bright red.

In true albino animals, this typically manifests in a totally white body coloration with pink-ish features. Pinkish eyes and noses will be prominent in true albino bears.

The animal filmed this year sports all of the above, confirming it as a true albino panda bear. If the bear didn’t have pinkish features, it could be piebald or leucistic.

Leucistic animals can have irregular patches of white while keeping normal coloration elsewhere, which is the case with animals like this piebald turkey I photographed earlier this year in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She is about 50/50 split, which makes her piebald. If she were predominantly white, she would be leucistic.

In kind, piebald refers to a form of leucism and not a different condition altogether. When an animal features a patchwork of white-to-normal coloration, this is when piebald is the correct, defining term. This is also referred to as the “piebald effect” of leucism.

Fascinatingly, this year also brought the first known sighting of a piebald black bear. In my many years of studying black bears, I’ve never come across a single video of a piebald black bear. A piebald animal will have a patchwork of their species’ “normal” coloration and other colors (most often white). It’s a genetic condition that, with a black bear, can result in a panda-like appearance of stark black & white.

