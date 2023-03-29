World’s Only Wild Red Wolves Filmed By Trail-Cam: WATCH

Once found across most of eastern America, less than 17 adult red wolves exist in the wild. Today, the species is only found in North Carolina thanks to an extensive captive breeding & release program that’s held impressive highs and depressing lows.

One of the first species to be listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), red wolves (Canis rufus) have been on the brink of extinction for the last century. The species, which is similar but distinct to the Mexican wolf, was thought to have been completely exterminated from the wild before the 1980s. In fact, the species was declared extinct in 1980. Conservation and government organizations stepped in as a result, and captive breeding began.

In 1987, four mating pairs of red wolves were released into Dare County, North Carolina wilds. Specifically, they were set free (with GPS tracking collars) into the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. And it is in this refuge that some of the only wild footage of the species was captured:

Red wolves — like this male picked up on a trail camera in North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge — are among the world’s most endangered carnivores. People relentlessly persecuted them, and after the last few wild red wolves were taken for a captive-breeding program in 1980, they were declared extinct in the wild. Now only 8 wild red wolves are known to roam eastern North Carolina. The Center is working to save them. Center for Biological Diversity

Initially posted by the Center for Biological Diversity on YouTube back in February of 2022, the footage has less than 3,000 views on the popular platform. But a new interview with Newsweek is once again placing the spotlight on the sighting and the plight of the red wolf.

Conservation History of Red Wolves is Filled with Impressive Highs and Depressing Lows

At first, “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife [Service] led a successful reintroduction program in eastern North Carolina, and the population of red wolves grew to 150 wolves by 2010,” recalls Will Harlan, Southeast director of the Center for Biological Diversity in North Carolina, for Newsweek.

“But then political pressure, illegal management and agency inaction caused the program to fall apart. Fortunately, the program—and the wolves—are starting to bounce back,” he adds.

However, gunshots remain “a leading cause of death for red wolves,” Harlan laments. “People have killed them for generations. They were targeted in extermination campaigns throughout the 20th century. By 1980, red wolves were declared extinct in the wild.”

The elimination of apex predators from ecosystems causes a domino effect in which prey species run rampant. Rodents, deer, and other prey of red wolves multiply unchecked, which holds dire consequences in both wild and urban spaces.

“As apex predators, they control populations of rodents, deer, raccoons and opossums,” Harland cites. “They reduce crop damage from deer, rodents and raccoons and help protect declining bird and turtle species. Red wolves also control invasive nutria populations, which wreak havoc on local ecosystems and economies. They also hold ground from the migration of Eastern coyotes.”

And it’s that last part that should give North Carolinians pause. While the thought of more wolves existing in your state may be an unsettling one, the disappearance of the red wolf is largely responsible for the unprecedented boom in coyote populations we’ve seen over the last decades.

But there’s a flip side to this.

The Coyote Conundrum

Coyotes (Canis latrans) and red wolves are known to breed. In fact, some wildlife biologists believe the red wolf is, in fact, a coyote-wolf hybrid and not a separate species outright. Coyotes of Galveston Island, Texas show evidence of Canis rufus genes. And the more this link is studied, the more it may be possible that red wolves weren’t only hunted to extinction, but interbred with coyotes to the point of a sort of “non existence” separate form their smaller relatives.

Red wolf. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Adult coyote with winter coat in Sonoran Desert, Canis latrans, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA, (Photo by Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

But Canis rufus remains a distinct species regardless. And when they exist naturally in an ecosystem, their presence will drive down unwanted pests.

“Red wolves used to roam across most of the Eastern United States. Without them, deer, raccoon and rodent populations have significantly increased, leading to increased disease, collisions with automobiles and agriculture damage,” Harlan continues.

As it stands now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) estimates only 14 to 17 adult red wolves exist in the wild. And you’ll only see them in five counties of North Carolina’s Albemarle Peninsula: Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrell, and Washington.

Back in April of 2022, a litter of red wolf cubs was born in the wilds of North Carolina. It was the first time since 2018, and no births have been documented since.