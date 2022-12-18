‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane

On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch.

Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted photos and videos on social media, such as the photo below from the Sunset District at about 6:30 am. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain also chimed in excitedly, explaining a few of the clouds’ properties.

“Great shot of what appears to be a noctilucent cloud over the SF Bay Area this morning!” Swain replied to a resident’s photo. “Such clouds are very rare at this latitude and also in winter, and are the Earth’s highest and driest clouds, forming in the mesosphere about 50 miles (!) up.”

Noctilucent clouds usually appear in the summer months, and most often in the polar areas of the North and South Poles. NASA also calls them polar mesospheric clouds because of their most common locations.

“They were being reported right around sunrise,” Weather Service forecaster Matt Mehle told SFGATE. “There are several photos floating around showing the clouds in San Francisco […] I saw a photo taken in Point Reyes.”

According to Cora Randall, a professor in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department, the rare clouds were most likely caused by exhaust from the recent Falcon 9 SpaceX launch. The rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base around 3:50 that morning.

All About Noctilucent Clouds and How They Form

According to Space.com, noctilucent clouds require water vapor, dust, and low temperatures. Most clouds require these conditions, actually. But what makes these clouds different is that they are at an extremely high level in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Most clouds form in the troposphere, which is the layer of the atmosphere closest to the Earth’s surface. Regular clouds form between altitudes of 1.2 miles to 11.4 miles. Noctilucent clouds, meanwhile, form in the mesosphere. This is between 47 to 53 miles away from the Earth’s surface. Because of this, we consider them Earth’s highest clouds.

The mesosphere is coldest in the Poles during the summer months. Temperatures plummet, and water vapor freezes around the dust particles in the atmosphere. The sun illuminates these new ice crystals, creating the luminescent, whispy clouds we then see in the sky, far away above the Earth.

In the mesosphere, all that dust can come from tiny meteors, volcanic eruptions, or pollutant emissions from Earth, according to Space.com. Apparently, noctilucent clouds were first reported in 1885, two years following the Krakatoa eruption. The first recorded volcanic eruption was Vesuvius, and it’s possible these clouds could have occurred after that event. But, there’s strangely no mention of them until after Krakatoa, according to the European Space Agency.