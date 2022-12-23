Wyoming Troopers Responded To Over 100 Wrecks Amid Whiteout Conditions

Just in time for the holidays, a slew of winter weather has hit all parts of the country, and among these parts is Wyoming where state troopers are working to make some sense of the whiteout conditions plaguing the roads.

On Wednesday, a blizzard hit the Midwest with the force of a bison herd. For 12 hours, Wyoming experienced heavy bands of snow and incredibly strong wind that led to near-zero visibility, meaning drivers couldn’t see taillights six inches from their windshields. With no discernible horizon or landscape in sight, the situation immediately turned catastrophic and ended in more than 100 collisions, crashes and accidents.

According to the National Weather Service, Cheyenne, in particular, saw a record-breaking 51-degree temperature drop in just one hour. Within two hours, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to a frigid nine degrees.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that teams responded to a whopping 787 calls for service, 196 motorists assists and 104 crashes in just 12 hours.

Following their response to the dangerous situation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol released footage from the storms, demonstrating just how severe the weather conditions were.

Wyoming Closes Portions of Major Roads and Highways to Avoid Further Collisions

Neighboring Nebraska is currently under Snow Squall Warning from the NWS, particularly for Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 near Sidney. To the south, transportation authorities closed portions of Interstate 25, U.S. Highway 85 and U.S. Highway 287 from the Wyoming-Colorado state line to avoid any further issues.

Should any more severe winter weather hit Wyoming and the surrounding states, the NWS came out with some tips for motorists traveling during the holidays.

“Full tank of gas, supplies, blankets, food and a car kit all make the difference in situations like these,” the NWS in Cheyenne said, according to Fox Weather.

The extreme weather should let up in about two days, but for now, travelers will just have to prepare themselves for the worst and avoid taking any unnecessary risks.

“Luckily, by the weekend, and just in time for Christmas, temperatures will be back into the upper 30s and 40s,” the NWS said.

Motorists Navigate Whiteout While South Dakota Farmer Toughs out Blizzard Alone for 27 Hours

Wyoming drivers weren’t the only ones in dangerous conditions this month. Just last week, a farmer in South Dakota became stranded in a blizzard when he went out to feed his cattle. He ended up braving the freezing weather for 27 hours before help arrived.

Rodney Paulsen, who is in his 70s, was able to make a call to his neighbor, Gus Gran, who sprang into action, rallying a group of friends and strangers to the farmer’s aid. After a few failed efforts, a trucker stepped in with his tractor and plowed through the driving snow like butter.

“It was just too good to be true,” Gran recalled.

They were able to recover the South Dakota farmer and bring him to safety.