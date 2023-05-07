Yellow-faced whip snake rescued from inside vacuum cleaner

We never thought we’d have to say this but – if you ever encounter a yellow-faced whip snake (or any snake) inside your home, do not attempt to vacuum it up.

First and foremost, it’s inhumane. There’s nothing wrong with being a little spooked by snakes, but that’s no reason to commit acts of animal cruelty.

Luckily, the little yellow-faced whip snake hatchling that fell victim to this fate received the help of Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers before suffocating or starving to death inside its dusty trap.

Godfrey’s day started like any other. He received a call from a vacationing couple reporting a snake in their resort room and headed their way. Before he could get to the resort, however, things took an unexpected turn.

The snake catcher received another call, this one from the husband informing him that his services were no longer needed. His wife had solved the problem by sucking the poor reptile into the vacuum cleaner.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all in this job, someone calls you and says their wife has sucked a snake up with the vacuum cleaner,” Godfrey said in a Facebook post.

Snake catcher frees hatchling from vacuum

Unbeknownst to the creeped-out couple, their bizarre actions solved absolutely nothing. Not only did it make Godfrey’s job more difficult (picking a snake up off the floor is a lot easier than digging one out of a vacuum cleaner) but it was actually illegal.

The snake catcher calmly explained their error and continued on his way to rescue the yellow-faced whip snake. “I explained that they are protected species and it would be cruel and illegal to leave it in there,” he told Newsweek. “They understood and were happy for us to come out.”

When Godfrey arrived at the resort, he found the vacuum on the porch with a plastic bag covering the nozzle to prevent the snake’s escape. After taking the vacuum apart, the snake catcher found the little guy inside the compartment meant for dust and dog hair.

Yellow-faced whip snakes are NOT dangerous

Here’s the thing about snakes: their deadly and dangerous reputation is largely undeserved. There are about 3,000 species of snakes worldwide and around 10-15% of them are venomous. An even smaller percentage are venomous enough to kill or significantly wound a human.

A yellow-faced whip snake, such as the one rescued from the vacuum, for example, is venomous. Not nearly venomous enough, however, to inflict serious harm. Think bee sting, not debilitating, potentially lethal injury.

Venomous or not, though, it’s never okay to inflict unnecessary suffering on an animal. Thankfully, the baby yellow-faced whip snake survived the ordeal and escaped back into the wild where it belonged.

“The snake was unharmed, just a little dusty and confused,” Godfrey explained. “It was just happy to be free.”