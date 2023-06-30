Yellowstone Bear Biologist demonstrates proper use of bear spray

Visiting Yellowstone National Park or any area of bear country? Learn how to properly deploy bear spray from the experts.

It’s both bear season and busy season for national parks in bear country, and no park outside Alaska gives visitors access to as many bears as Yellowstone. Ample black and brown bears roam this vast ecosystem thanks to decades of successful conservation. Opportunities to view each are abundant in kind, but so is the need for being Bear Aware and BearWise.

Yellowstone National Park is reminding the pubic of this today, and wants visitors to “Take an active role in protecting yourself and the bears people come to Yellowstone to see.”

One of the best ways to do that? “Carry bear spray and learn how to use it!”

Also see: Yellowstone Says ‘Carry Bear Spray in All Areas of the Park’

As the park cites, “Bear spray is a non-lethal deterrent designed to stop aggressive behavior in bears. Its use can reduce human injuries caused by bears and the number of bears killed by people in self-defense.”

Grabbing a can of bear spray is only step one, however. From wind direction to distance and safety features, it’s imperative to learn how to deploy bear spray, too. And Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther is here to help with exactly this.

WATCH: Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther demonstrates the steps on how to use and deploy bear spray if you ever find yourself in a bear encounter:

“A bear encounter can happen in moments. Bears can move nearly 15 yards per second,” the video explains. Carrying bear spray in an easy-to-access location, like a holster on your belt, is crucial as a result. “Don’t put it in your pack,” the park notes.

Step By Step Bear Spray Instructions:

The instant you see a bear, take out your spray. Don’t wait for signs of aggression. Bears are fast and can change behavior in an instant, especially if cubs are present. Then, go ahead and release the safety clip by pulling it backward with your thumb. The safety clip should be a different color (usually red or orange) than the trigger (typically black) that lies underneath. Then, place your thumb on the trigger. Point the bear spray slightly downward, not upward, and make sure the wind is not blowing in your direction. If it is, change your position if possible. Then, press down on the trigger to spray when the bear is 20 yards away. Continue to spray and create a cloud that the bear must pass through to get to you. If the bear continues to charge, spray directly into its face. Leave the area immediately after spraying. But DO NOT RUN. Bears have a chase instinct.

YELLOWSTONE RANGER TIP: “Practice removing your spray and and safety clip” before entering bear country.

Again, all of this can happen fast. Yellowstone National Park provides a group of first-hand accounts in another video (below), which can help prepare you such a scenario.

Their “bear spray story” focuses on a dangerous grizzly bear encounter, but all information here applies to black bears, as well.

What’s it like to use bear spray? Three employees share their story about a surprise encounter with a grizzly in Yellowstone:

And remember:

No bear deterrent is 100% effective: learn how to reduce your risk while hiking in bear country.

Make sure your bear spray is EPA-approved: don’t depend on personal defense products to stop a charging bear.

Bear spray can explode if it reaches 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Don’t store it in the passenger compartment of vehicles or near any heat sources.

Make sure your bear spray hasn’t expired.

Where can I buy bear spray?

Bear spray is sold online and by outdoor retailers, so securing it for your home or personal pack is easy. Please be aware, however, that it is illegal to carry bear spray on airlines or in most public transit. Bear spray is illegal in carry-on and checked baggage for airlines.

Thankfully, Yellowstone National Park sells bear spray inside their gift shops, outdoor stores, service stations, and bookstores. Gateway and local communities like Gardiner, Montana, also sell bear spray.

And as the park notes, “Always select an EPA-approved product that is specifically designed to stop bears. Personal defense, jogger defense, law enforcement or military defense sprays may not contain the correct ingredients, or have the proper delivery system, to stop a charging bear.”

Pepper spray is not the same as bear spray, either.

Bear spray is also available for rent at Canyon Village. Look for the rental kiosk at the northwest corner of the visitor center plaza, 20 yards from the main entrance. For more information, visit Bear Aware.

If you’re involved in a conflict with a bear in Yellowstone or surrounding areas, regardless of how minor, contact the park or report it to a park ranger as soon as possible. If cell service is available, dial 911. The lives of other people, and the bear, may depend on it.

For more on the bears wild animals, and relevant safety of Yellowstone, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown next.