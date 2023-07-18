Yellowstone bison goring results in ‘significant injuries’ to woman’s ‘chest and abdomen’

Yellowstone National Park‘s first officially-reported bison goring of 2023 resulted in severe injuries to a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona.

An unreported May 21, 2023 incident also took place in which a woman stood directly in front of a large bison bull’s head. During footage filmed by Yellowstone visitors, her feet are on the boardwalk and the bull’s hooves are in the grass. The woman then reaches out to attempt to touch the bison’s face, and he retaliates.

Throwing his weight into his horns, the bull immediately gores her hand, hooking her arm and thrashing several times before she is able to stumble free and run. Screams break out, the woman falls, and is lucky to walk away from the incident.

Footage of this incident has since been removed from many social media channels, and Yellowstone National Park considers it “unreported.” This latest incident, however, was witnessed and put on record the morning of July 17 – which falls during bison rut in the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

July 17 bison goring severely injures 47-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park

During, a 47-year-old female from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone, the park cites in their media release to Outsider.

As the park describes, “The woman was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison.”

It was then that one of the bison “charged and gored the woman.”

The woman sustained “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen” as a result. She was then life-flighted (via helicopter) to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Bison and danger sign in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo courtesy of NPS / Jacob W. Frank, media release)

It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged, and the incident remains under investigation. But it is also imperative to note that bison rut, or mating season, occurs from mid-July through mid-August in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. During, “bison can become agitated more quickly,” the park cites.

As a result, all visitors should “use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.”

There is no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition, at this time. But the park wishes to further educate visitors of the dangers wildlife can pose.

‘Wildlife are wild and can be dangerous when approached’

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” the park cites in leu of the goring. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

Park regulations require that all visitors stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals. This includes bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. Visitors must also stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves at all times.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” Yellowstone adds. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

