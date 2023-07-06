Yellowstone ‘bison jams’ highlighted by wild NPS photo

“Hello there! We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty,” the National Park Service (NPS) jests of the insane Yellowstone event.

The individual running NPS’ social media is, by the way, one of the best uses of our tax dollars in modern history. But there’s also an important message to be shared.

“Careful out there. It’s not just bison on the roads,” NPS’ Twitter official explains. “Visitation at parks is often busiest in the summer,” they explain, which is doubly true of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) where this photo was taken.

Hello there! We've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty… pic.twitter.com/quNM8XMZOA — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) July 6, 2023

The photo comes courtesy of Jacob W. Frank of the National Park Service. And as NPS says, “You may be part of a traffic jam or encounter full parking lots and longer lines to get to your ultimate destination.”

Thankfully, whether that jam is of the bison sort or the ever-present humans-in-vehicles, the park service has tips to help us all out this busy season.

But first, “Please drive carefully. If you find yourself sharing the road with a bison, or another visitor, be patient for them to make their way along and only maneuver around them when safe for all. Also, avoid signing any warranties.”

NPS tips to enjoy Yellowstone and other National Parks this busy season:

Visit busy sites or trails on a weekday or in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid lines and crowds during peak times of the day.⁣

Serenity now! Even the most visited national parks have places of serenity and solitude—you might just have to walk a little further on the trail to find it.⁣

There are over 400 National park sites. Some hidden gems are short drives away from their more well-known siblings, and may offer similar experiences, or ones you didn’t know you needed! Check those maps and discover places off the beaten path! ⁣

Have a back-up plan in case a park is really busy or something comes up and keeps you or your group from doing your planned activity. Consider having an alternative activity or flexible trip plans.

And while we’re at it, please don’t pet the fluffy cows. They can kill you.

Speaking of, Yellowstone National Park counted around 5,900 bison in the park last summer. That’s just inside park boundaries, mind you. There are thousands upon thousands more wandering their ancient home, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

These bison are free to roam into and out of park boundaries, too. So that number is in constant flux. 2023’s summer count is currently ongoing, but thousands of bison means bison jams.

When met with this situation, it is imperative that you stop your vehicle and allow for wildlife to pass through. This is their home, remember. We’re just visiting.

And sadly, several to many bison and wildlife are hit by vehicles every year in Yellowstone. So keeping a slow pace is paramount. Keep you eyes peeled and be aware!

For more information on park wildlife, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown next.