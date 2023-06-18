Yellowstone bison rescue lone calf from wolf attack in ‘incredible’ footage

While filming in Yellowstone National Park, a wolf tracker captured the heart-stopping moment when two wolves attacked a lone bison calf. Just when the wolves thought they had successfully snagged their next meal, however, two adult bison charged to the rescue.

In the footage posted by Yellowstone guide Michael Sypniewski, two wolves attempt to maul the neck of a bison calf separated from its herd.

Spotting the attack, a third wolf sprints forward to join the fray. But before it can help its fellow hunters, two enraged adult bison gallop into the frame, using their enormous bodies to bring the carnage to a halt and corral the baby back to the safety of the group.

“To say this calf was lucky would be an understatement,” Sypniewski wrote in the caption. “This young bison was sleeping on the outskirts of its herd when it was caught off guard by a group of wolves.”

“Separated from the herd, I thought for sure the wolves were on their way to securing an easy meal. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, two adult bison from the nearby herd came barreling onto the scene to protect the youngster, almost trampling the calf in the process.”

“Once returned back to the herd, the adults carefully escorted the wolves out of the area. The calf escaped with what appeared to be just minor injuries. Another incredible day in the park.”

The post received dozens of comments with awestruck viewers calling the footage “amazing,” “unbelievable,” “incredible,” and “awesome.”

The area of the park in which this attack took place wasn’t specified. That said, the bison population in Yellowstone, consisting of 2,300 to 5,500 individuals, is divided into two subpopulations: the northern herd and the central herd. While the northern herd breeds in the Lamar Valley and surrounding plateaus, the central herd sticks to Hayden Valley.

Yellowstone’s bison are more agile than you might think

As the largest land mammal in North America, it’s easy to assume that bison are lumbering creatures whose strength lies in their sheer power, not their agility. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Bison, in Yellowstone and elsewhere, are multi-talented. They’re not just strong, they’re quick and surprisingly nimble too.

Bison stand 4 to 6 feet tall and weigh anywhere from 800 to upwards of 2,000 pounds, depending on their gender. Despite this impressive heft, however, they can run up to 35 miles per hour.

This speed doesn’t come with a lack of control, either. While running, they can pivot, spin, and jump quickly and easily, making them a formidable opponent for predators.

Now, like many species, these skills don’t extend to their young. Bison calves are utterly defenseless and therefore potential prey for the wolves and grizzly bears of Yellowstone National Park.

Unfortunately for these hungry hunters, though, bison calves are also quick. Just 2 to 3 hours after birth, they can already keep up with the herd. Working together, the herd provides exceptional protection for its young.

Because of this, wolf attacks on bison are relatively rare. According to a study published in the Journal of Mammology, Yellowstone’s wolf population will almost always choose elk over bison. A shrewd species, wolves will always go after prey with the highest reward and lowest risk.

With their power and speed, not to mention those lethal horns, a bison can kill or critically injure a wolf with ease. Elk are also large mammals, providing plenty of reward in the amount of meat they carry, but they’re much easier to take down than their elephantine fellows.