Yellowstone bison stands calmly amid hundreds of visitors in latest park footage

A lone, enormous bison bull grazes calmly as hundreds of visitors walk around him in this latest glimpse at Yellowstone’s busy season.

“It would be a rare day to come and spend in the park and not see a bison,” Yellowstone Ranger Beth Taylor says of our national mammal and symbol of the park. These magnificent beasts are a prime reason visitors flock to this ecosystem, after all.

Yellowstone remains the only place in the United States where North American bison (Bison bison) have lived continuously since prehistoric times, too. They have an age-old relationship with us humans in kind. That relationship has been far from pleasant for much of history, however.

It is imperative we keep bison wild as a result, and maintain a safe distance from these surprisingly fast – and incredibly powerful – giants. Yellowstone National Park (YELL) requires all visitors maintain a 25 yard (23 meter) distance from bison at all times. Yet there’s a whole lot of tourists not doing so.

The latest glimpse at the park’s busy season shows exactly this. Hundreds of visitors were walking around this lone bison bull at Fishing Bridge. Heather Michele Smith, videographer behind this footage, then sent it to Tourons of Yellowstone after witnessing the scene:

Tourons at Fishing Bridge… Tourons of Yellowstone

We all love to see bison in our national parks, especially Yellowstone. But each of these people is, remember, breaking park regulations and federal law by causally approaching this bison.

‘Don’t pet the fluffy cows!’

The park offers plenty of opportunities to see wildlife from safe (and legal) distances. And doing so prevents getting gored by a bison – something that happens on a yearly basis in Yellowstone.

In May, a woman was gored by a large bull while attempting a close-up selfie with him. She was lucky to receive only a warning from his horns – and live to tell the tale.

So as Yellowstone says, please don’t pet the fluffy cows. Keep our wildlife wild! Below, you’ll find tips from park intel on the best places to see bison in the park (again, safely and legally) instead.

Where & When to See Bison in Yellowstone:

Year-round: Hayden and Lamar valleys

Hayden and Lamar valleys Summer: grasslands

grasslands Winter: hydrothermal areas and along the Madison River. Blacktail Deer Plateau, Tower, and the Gardiner Basin

The largest land mammals in North America, bison – and their tragic-to-remarkable conservation story – have become hallmarks of our country and the National Park Service. As of summer of 2022, well over 5,000 bison reside in the park – up thousands from the early 20th century.

For more on our national mammal and the park’s other wildlife, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife: Animals You’ll Spot, Where to Best View Bison, Bears, Elk, Wolves, and Wildlife Safety.