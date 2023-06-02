Yellowstone ‘calls on visitors’ after alarming month of park incidents

Due to an overwhelming amount of visitor-wildlife incidents throughout May 2023, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) is “calling on visitors to protect wildlife and respect safety regulations.”

This is a first. In my years of covering Yellowstone as a naturalist, this is the first report of this nature I’ve seen come out of the park. Officials respond to public opinion/outcry on a yearly basis, but a release containing this many incidents from such a short period of time is alarming, for lack of a better word.

Sent to park partners, media, and published as a news release, the park’s statement is extensive yet to the point. The core message is simple, and it comes as a result of two black bear deaths in one day, park visitors displacing an elk calf, and that highly-publicized visitor interference resulting in the death of a bison calf.

Yellowstone National Park calls on visitors to protect wildlife and respect safety regulations

As America’s first national park begins, “Yellowstone provides millions of visitors one of the greatest wildlife viewing displays in North America. In recent days,” however, “some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife.”

In turn, park officials are calling directly on visitors “to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife.”

INCIDENTS: Two black bears, one bison and one elk struck and killed by vehicles in May

Yellowstone asks that visitors please reduce speed on park roads

“On May 28 at about 5 p.m., an adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle near milepost 14 on U.S. Highway 191 in the northwestern section of the park. Later that same evening, a second adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle at milepost 29 on U.S. Highway 191. Both bears were dark chocolate brown in color.”

In recent days, one elk and one bison were also hit by separate vehicles in the park. All incidents are under investigation. No additional information is available to share, but this string of unnecessary wildlife deaths is enough to warrant this outreach from Yellowstone.

Visitors are reminded to travel at 55 mph or less on U.S. 191

In general, the legal speed on park roads is 45 mph or less

Use extra caution at night

Animal fur absorbs light, making them very difficult to see on roads at night, even while using bright headlights

As a result of these incidents, Yellowstone will be significantly increasing speed enforcement on U.S. 191.

INCIDENTS: Calf euthanized, visitors approaching bison in May

Yellowstone asks visitors to ‘stay away from wildlife’

“On May 31 a Hawaii man pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing wildlife in the park. The man grabbed a struggling newborn bison calf and pushed it up from the river and onto the roadway in the northeastern section of the park. The incident resulted in the death of the calf.”

This incident would spur worldwide headlines and a public response from the park. For full coverage, see:

Additionally, “there are a range of other recent bison incidents that the park is investigating.”

This is an understatement, sadly. In the weeks of May, the following incidents took place:

Approaching bison is extremely dangerous. “Last year there were two known incidents of visitors getting too close to bison resulting in the animals responding to the perceived threat by goring the individuals,” the park notes. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

INCIDENT: Park visitors place newborn elk calf in vehicle

“During the Memorial Day weekend, visitors placed an elk calf in their car while likely driving on U.S. Highway 191 in the park and brought the newborn to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department,” officials reveal of the final incident in their report.

“The elk [calf] later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown. This incident is under investigation and there is no additional information to share.”

This is unfortunate for a number of reasons. Displacement of a calf eliminates any chance of the mother finding its newborn, which they may leave for periods of time as they graze or drink.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival,” the park notes. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space.”

Take the Yellowstone Pledge

Yellowstone National Park regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park notes.

So please, protect Yellowstone National Park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.

If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911.

And lastly, ‘Thank You‘

Lastly, Yellowstone officials take the time to thank those who abide by park regulations.

“To the millions of visitors that act upon the Yellowstone Pledge, follow the rules and protect the park, the wildlife sincerely thank you.”

After all, the majority of visitors are abiding the law and experiencing one of the most incredible places on earth in a safe and respecting manner.

To learn more about park safety, take the Yellowstone Pledge and see our Park Safety Breakdown here.