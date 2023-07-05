Yellowstone death ruled a suicide in ongoing investigation

Yellowstone National Park’s initial May 13, 2023 incident saw one man arrested for drug possession before a woman’s body was found inside a nearby vehicle.

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) law enforcement officers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on the evening of Saturday, May 13. At the time, officers observed a single vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank.

A lone male was standing outside. Upon searching the vehicle, Yellowstone officers found a deceased female inside the car. The male, who’s identity has not been released, was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

Today’s update from Yellowstone National Park is the first on the woman’s fate.

“The Teton County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death is suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” YELL states in their Wednesday media release to Outsider.

Moreover, “The deceased female has been identified as Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, from Seffner, Florida,” park officials state.

This incident remains under investigation. But the National Park Service “greatly appreciates the assistance of” and would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

Initial Incident: May 2023 Fatality in Yellowstone National Park

The fatality investigation began that Saturday evening, May 13. Yellowstone rangers responded to a vehicular incident on Craig Pass first, and the incident escalated from there.

About 3 miles south of Old Faithful, rangers found the vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank. The male was spotted standing outside the car, before rangers found “a deceased female inside the car,” the park reported in their media release to Outsider at the time.

After Yellowstone National Park rangers discovered the woman’s body, the man was quickly detained and subsequently arrested. Initial charges did not include homicide. Drug possession within Yellowstone and traffic-related charges would follow, however.

The late Ms. Griffin’s identity was kept private as authorities attempted to notify next-of-kin.

At the time, park officials closed down the road between Old Faithful and West Thumb for approximately 24 hours while the scene was processed. It would reopen Sunday evening.

The National Park Service (NPS) keeps records and investigates incidents that occur within the park’s boundaries, including deaths. NPS also provides information and safety guidelines to educate visitors about potential risks and how to minimize them.

