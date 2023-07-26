Yellowstone elk charges, rams visitor as others flee in park footage

Multiple Yellowstone National Park visitors can be seen congregating around an elk herd before the bull attacks.

Human-wildlife conflicts in Yellowstone have become a daily topic at Outsider. With so much footage hitting the internet, it’s almost impossible to keep up. But, perhaps, the more we all spotlight this issue, the rarer it will become.

Or, those visitors will simply continue to ignore park regulations and federal law and put their lives – and the lives of wildlife – in jeopardy.

This latest incident shows, once again, how dangerous it is to approach elk in any scenario. Footage recorded by R.R. Adventures (via Instagram) captures an older male and a woman standing in a field beside a Yellowstone parking lot where an elk herd is congregating. The beginning of the video makes it clear that these individuals approached (from the nearby parking lot) with the intention of being close to these wild giants.

Within seconds, a bull elk charges the older male, likely to defend his herd/harem from a perceived threat. The woman and others flee, screams break out, and another visitor shouts to the man to “get over the fence!”:

Ironically, this looks to be one of the fences Yellowstone officials build to prevent visitors from stepping into sinkholes. But right before the man manages to step through it, the bull elk gives him a warning ram. Anything more severe could’ve gutted him instantly.

Yellowstone’s abundant elk are magnificent and completely wild

Of all the megafauna in Yellowstone, elk – or wapiti – are the most abundant. The species plays a vital role in the area’s ecosystem, and is the second largest member of the deer family, behind only the moose.

During the summer, somewhere between 10,000–20,000 elk travel Yellowstone in 6-to-7 different herds. As they winter in lower elevations outside the park, this decreases to around 4,000.

Safety is crucial with elk, especially during their autumn/fall rut, in which males become overly aggressive. Yellowstone National Park regulations (which are also federal law) require all visitors to keep a distance of 25 yards (23 meters) from elk at all times. This is both for visitor and elk safety.

The following tips will keep you and Yellowstone wildlife safe:

Never approach or pursue an animal to take its picture: use binoculars or telephoto lenses to get a better view.

If an animal moves closer to you, back away to maintain a safe distance.

If you cause an animal to move, you’re too close. It’s illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal.

Park in roadside pullouts when watching/photographing animals: do not block traffic.

Stay in or next to your car when watching bears. If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away to discourage this behavior.

Watch Yellowstone’s wildlife safety videos and see the power of large wild animals.

For more park wildlife safety, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety: Best Practices to Safely Explore the First National Park next.