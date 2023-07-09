Yellowstone elk surprise-charges visitors, showing importance of being wildlife aware

A cow elk charges out from the trees to chase path-waking Yellowstone visitors in this footage from the park’s Lake Hotel.

Filmed by Yellowstone National Park (YELL) visitor Audra Gessler Byer, this latest elk encounter illustrates how protective and aggressive mother elk can be this time of year. With elk calving season taking place throughout May and into July, many cows (females) are currently raising small babies right now. And they will do anything to protect their young.

Byer’s footage from Lake Hotel shows exactly this as a mother elk surprise-charges two Yellowstone visitors. Both look unaware that elk are present close by – until the cow runs directly at them. This looks to be the same cow elk that has had a calf bedded outside the historic hotel for the past month (see previous encounter here).

While you should never run from bears or predators, running and finding cover from elk and bison is imperative, so these two Yellowstone visitors did right by their instincts:

Mama Elk strikes again‼️ I imagine this mother elk is getting tired of the humans walking by near where she stashed her baby. Always be aware of your surroundings. Even if you aren't being a touron watch for animals popping out from the bushes or the trees. I say this a lot but I was chased by a couple badgers once on Soda Butte near the foot bridge and it wasn't something I'd like to experience again. I've also been chased by a few other animals, but the badgers were the most terrifying.

Always Be Wildlife Aware in Yellowstone National Park

Byer’s shared her video with the popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram. But it is important to note that these two visitors do not appear to be engaging in “touron” activity. Instead, they’re simply walking a path in the national park before being charged by a cautious mother elk.

This is a common scenario, making it worth highlighting. Elk can be extremely dangerous – even fatal. In fact, one of Yellowstone’s most storied rangers, Tara Ross, says that elk are by far one of the most dangerous animals in the park.

In kind, Yellowstone National Park issues a ‘DANGER’ warning each elk calving season. “Be aware of your surroundings!” officials noted in 2023’s announcement, before offering vital tips for safety this time of year.

Safety Tips for Elk Calving/Busy Season:

Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.

Stay alert ! Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots. Cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

! Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots. Cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars. Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

