Yellowstone Flood Brought Less People, More Bears in 2022

Montana wildlife officials noted an uptick in bear calls from the Gardiner area for 2022. And the historic Yellowstone flood is to blame.

Or, that’s an easy correlation to draw, rather. In truth, proving that the flood itself held a direct impact on bear populations and movement is difficult. But there’s no denying that fewer tourists in gateway towns like Gardiner means more freedom for bears.

Gardiner is a tourist town in the best of ways. A welcoming gateway to the north of Yellowstone National Park, hundreds of thousands typically flock to the town each year as they travel to the American gem. But that all grinded to a halt last year when the devastating Yellowstone floods hit the area harder than most.

Flood waters destroyed entire roads, washed out bridges, and completely cut off access from Gardiner to the park. And the city’s economy all-but shut down. Meanwhile, bears were having a heyday. Bruins wandered into town, raided porches, and enjoyed a sense of freedom they’ve not seen in this area since before the establishment of Gardiner itself.

Danielle Oyler, information specialist with Montana Fish and Wildlife, tells The Weather Channel there is definitely something scientifically measurable from all this.

“It’s hard to say what’s causation and what’s correlation. But we do know that, when possible, bears usually avoid human activity,” Oyler says.

Put simply, fewer people means black and grizzly bears feel freer to explore.

The Bears of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

Both grizzlies and black bears live in the Gardiner area, and across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The national park is a bear-watching hotspot as a result. Outside Alaska and areas of Canada, this heartland remains one of the few places these two species still regularly interact.

While this is a wildlife watcher’s dream, it also presents twice the potential danger for visitors. “Residents and tourists alike should always secure garbage and food. Carry bear spray know how to use it, make lots of noise, travel in groups, and always be aware of your surroundings,” Oyler adds.

While in Yellowstone, safety regulations require the following:

It is illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal. Always remain at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears or wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) from all other wildlife. Please use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife. Use binoculars or telephoto lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife.

