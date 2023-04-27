Yellowstone Footage shows dozens of ‘tourons’ approaching black bear simultaneously

Behold! A common gaggle of tourons swarm a native black bear as it goes about its business in Yellowstone National Park.

Indeed, the bears are out in Yellowstone, which means the tourons are, too, and in full force. Sadly, this has made bear season become “touron season” in America’s first national park.

With over 4 million people visiting Yellowstone each year, it’s also impossible for rangers and staff to keep everyone safe. But, at the risk of sounding catty, it truly isn’t a park ranger’s job to babysit adults.

Yet that’s what’s needed as Tourons of Yellowstone‘s latest share shows. “Tourons W-A-Y too close to a black bear” is their caption of choice, and it hits the nail on the head.

“That bear is coming,” narrates LittleEagle22, the responsible party who films from the safety of her vehicle. “A selfie with a black bear in the background,” she laments as tourists do exactly that. There’s at least two dozen adults turning their backs to a full-grown predator within for said selfies. Take a look:

Out of all the comments on this latest troubling display from the national park, it’s Louise Lorenz that hits the nail on the head:

“I grew up in WY and have never understood why people will walk on water to get out of the ocean if they see a shark but will stand near a bear, buffalo, moose, elk… Whatever & take a bloody selfie…”

Others are far less kind and/or calm in their responses, so we’ll leave those to you to seek out. Oh, humans.

Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Safety

Abiding by park regulations not only keeps visitors safe, but the wildlife these laws are in place for, too. As the park states:

It is illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal. Always remain at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears or wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) from all other wildlife. Please use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife. Use binoculars or telephoto lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife. Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Safety Regulations

When it comes to the grizzly and black bears of the park:

All of Yellowstone is bear habitat , even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas).

, even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas). Never pursue a bear to take its picture. When viewing bears along roads, use pullouts and stay in or near your car.

Keep all food, garbage, and other scented items stored in bear-proof containers when not in use.

If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away to discourage this behavior.

Follow the best practices for hiking in bear country: be alert, make noise, hike in groups, do not run, carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If you see someone hurt by a bear, witness aggressive bear behavior, or see a bear obtain or try to obtain human food or garbage, call 911 immediately or notify any park ranger.

For more on park safety, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety next.

And for more on the incredible species our first national park protects see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife breakdown.